ATB Investment Management Inc. announces sub-advisor change for Compass Portfolios and ATBIS Pools

EDMONTON, Nov. 13 , 2019 /CNW/ - ATB Investment Management Inc. ("ATBIM") announced today that, effective November 13, 2019, QV Investors Inc. ("QV Investors") will cease to act as sub-advisor to Compass Conservative Portfolio, Compass Conservative Balanced Portfolio, Compass Balanced Portfolio, Compass Balanced Growth Portfolio, Compass Growth Portfolio, Compass Maximum Growth Portfolio and ATBIS Canadian Equity Pool (the "Funds"). QV will be replaced by Cidel Asset Management Inc. with respect to each fund and by Cardinal Capital Management Inc. for each fund other than the Compass Conservative Portfolio. ATBIM will continue to act as portfolio advisor to the funds.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the offering documents before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About ATB Investment Management Inc.

ATB Investment Management Inc. manages the ATBIS Pools and Compass Portfolios and is the asset management division for ATB Wealth. For more information, please visit atb.com and compassportfolios.com . ATB Investment Management Inc., ATB Securities Inc. (Member, Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada; Member, Canadian Investor Protection Fund) and ATB Insurance Advisors Inc. are wholly owned subsidiaries of ATB Financial and are licensed users of the trade name ATB Wealth.

About ATB Financial

With $54.2 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution. But don't let that fool you—we're so much more than a bank. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times, and today we have 174 branches, 141 agencies, a Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and mobile and online banking. And did you know we're fast becoming the digital bank and the bank for entrepreneurs? We're already the place to work for our more than 5,500 team members who love to serve our 770,000-plus customers in 247 Alberta communities. To find out more, visit us at atb.com .

