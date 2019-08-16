ATB Investment Management Inc. Announces Mutual Fund Risk Rating Change

EDMONTON, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - ATB Investment Management Inc. ("ATB") announced today a change in the risk rating to three of its funds. In accordance with the standardized methodology for classifying fund volatility mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators, ATB has made the following risk rating changes:

Fund Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Compass Balanced Portfolio Low to Medium Low ATBIS Canadian Equity Medium Low to Medium ATBIS International Equity Medium to High Medium

No changes have been made to the investment objectives, investment strategies or management of any of these funds.

