ATB Future Transformer Camp Inspiring Alberta's Next Generation of Innovators

CALGARY and EDMONTON, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Let's face it, financial institutions aren't usually known for their innovative, fun summer camps but ATB Financial's first-ever Future Transformer Camp is not your average summer program.

The camp is a week-long immersive experience for 14 to 16 year olds in Calgary and Edmonton focused on game-changing technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital app development.

"It's unusual for a financial institution to offer a technology camp but ATB prides itself on doing things differently," said Wellington Holbrook, ATB's Chief Transformation Officer. "We see it as an opportunity to connect and inspire young Albertans by sharing ATB's technology-focused work. It's just one of the many ways we are contributing to the tech ecosystem and economy of Alberta."

Campers learn about all the possibilities open to them; working directly with experts as they get hands-on experience developing technical and leadership skills including collaboration and creative problem-solving.

"It's a chance to inspire each student and light the path towards careers in science and technology. It's a truly transformative experience," Holbrook said. "ATB is thrilled to host these future transformers to get excited, engaged and exposed to advanced technology right here in Alberta."

The Future Transformer Camps are being held in:

Calgary , August 13 - 16

, Edmonton , August 19 - 22

, Calgary , August 26 - 29

Media are invited to attend the camp at ATB's Calgary campus (3699 63 Ave NE, room C123) on Thursday, August 15 at 10:30 a.m. to speak to students and ATB's Chief Transformation Officer Wellington Holbrook about both the Calgary and Edmonton camps. Interested media are asked to RSVP to media@atb.com

Please note media parking is available in the short-term surface parking lot on the south and west side of the building (take an immediate right turn upon entering the main ATB Campus lot).

For more information or additional interview requests please contact:

Chinta Puxley

Media Specialist

587-984-6177

cpuxley@atb.com

About ATB Financial

With $54.3 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution. But don't let that fool you—we're so much more than a bank. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times, and today we have 174 branches, 143 agencies, a Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and mobile and online banking. And did you know we're fast becoming the digital bank and the bank for entrepreneurs? We're already the place to work for our more than 5,500 team members who love to serve close to 770,000 customers in 247 Alberta communities. To find out more, visit us at atb.com .

SOURCE ATB Financial

Related Links

http://www.atb.com

