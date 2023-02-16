ATB Financial third-quarter report reflects steady performance and strong commitment to Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - ATB Financial's third-quarter (Q3) results for the period ending December 31, 2022 demonstrate solid performance amid the volatile economic environment.

ATB Financial recorded total revenue of $483.7 million in Q3 (up 2.0 per cent from last year). The increase was driven by improved net interest income offset slightly by lower other income. Net income was $125.4 million (down 15.8 per cent from last year). The decrease of net income was largely due to the release of its loan loss allowances year-over-year. A recovery of $19.5 million of the loan loss allowance was reported for this quarter compared to $74.4 million in the previous year.

"Over this last quarter, ATB's performance continues to demonstrate the quality and resilience of our business. Our team remained committed to delivering trusted financial advice to our clients and supporting the province's economic growth," said Curtis Stange, President and CEO, ATB Financial.

In Q3, ATB Financial's deposits increased by 2.3 per cent from last quarter as clients took advantage of the higher interest rates being offered. ATB saw quarter-over-quarter loan growth of $422 million for Alberta businesses, which brings total growth in that line of business up 6.3 per cent this fiscal year. The majority of the loan growth came from the Energy sector with the portfolio growing 9.8 per cent, an example of ATB's long standing commitment to a pivotal industry in Alberta. While there was a slight decline in the Real Estate portfolio of 1.4 per cent due to a cooling real estate market, its Agriculture portfolio offset this, growing 2.4 per cent over the quarter.

"Alberta's resource sectors will continue to be a strength for our economy in 2023 as commodity prices help buoy the province through a potential global slowdown," added Stange. "Even with the Alberta economy expected to continue performing strongly, we know that our clients are having to spend more to cover basic needs and maintain their quality of life due to rising inflation costs. We are committed to providing the expertise needed to navigate these complex times alongside our clients."

Following ATB Financial's new brand launch, Powering Possibility , ATB and the United Way celebrated 10 years of partnership through Empower U . This financial empowerment program helps Albertans increase their financial literacy and gain access to planning tools and resources. This decade-long collaboration is a testament to ATB's commitment to supporting Albertans and growing financial literacy within its communities.

See ATB Financial's full third-quarter results here .

Q3 Highlights

About ATB Financial

With $58.5 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times. Today, ATB Financial's more than 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to nearly 800,000 clients through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, Alberta and beyond.

SOURCE ATB Financial

For further information: For more information or interview requests, please contact: ATB Financial, Media Relations Team, [email protected]