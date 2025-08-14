ATB Financial Begins Fiscal Year 2026 with Strong First-Quarter Results

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - ATB Financial today announced strong first-quarter results for fiscal year 2026. These results highlight the organization's financial expertise and client commitment during a complex economic environment.

"Our first-quarter results reflect a solid foundation as we begin a new fiscal year," said Curtis Stange, President & CEO of ATB Financial. "Our team's focus on client needs and our strategic growth initiatives are demonstrating value within a challenging economic landscape. We are encouraged by the underlying strengths of Alberta's economy, which we expect to continue, supporting our performance and providing a stable base for the future."

ATB Financial reported total revenue of $590.3 million in the first quarter, marking a 10.6 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. This strong performance was primarily driven by a record net interest income of $378.8 million, which was fueled by a 9.0 per cent year-over-year increase in net loans, growing to $56.5 billion.

Other income contributed $211.5 million, highlighting the successful expansion of ATB Financial's advisory services, including offerings in wealth management and capital markets, which continue to meet the evolving needs of clients. Year-over-year, ATB Financial's assets under administration (AUA) have increased by 33.3 per cent, solidifying its position as a prominent investment firm in Western Canada. This growth has been bolstered by the strategic acquisition of BCV Asset Management Inc.

Total deposits also saw an increase of 5.0 per cent year-over-year, reaching $44.2 billion. A loan loss provision of $11.3 million for the quarter reflects Alberta's ongoing economic resilience and ATB Financial's role in supporting the province.

"During a time of such volatility, we are proactively connecting with our clients to help them to reach their goals," said Stange. "We have assessed and translated shifting headwinds—from trade relations to complexities in energy and agriculture, and federal initiatives—into valuable, widely shared resources for our clients, further solidifying our position as a trusted source of expertise."

Of significance, ATB Financial announced on August 11 that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Cormark Securities Inc., a strong Canadian independent investment bank with offices in Toronto and Calgary. The acquisition, expected to close this fall pending regulatory approvals, will combine complementary expertise to better serve clients, attract top talent, and accelerate growth in Canada.

Q1 Highlights

ATB Financial's commitment to the communities where it operates and grows extends across Canada. Over the quarter, the ATB Community Foundation supported many organizations, including the Alex with a $50,000 grant for youth mental health and team member volunteer hours for their community gardens which address food insecurity in Calgary. The Foundation, in partnership with BCV Asset Management Inc., also donated $10,000 to The Winnipeg Foundation for its 2025 Manitoba Wildfire Response Fund. Similarly, the Foundation, alongside ATB Wealth, contributed $10,000 to The Saskatoon Community Foundation's emergency response fund to support Saskatchewan wildfire relief efforts.

About ATB Financial

Powering possibilities for our clients, communities, and beyond is what drives us at ATB Financial. As a leading Alberta-based financial institution, we have over $100 billion in total assets and assets under management. Our success comes from more than 5,000 team members who deliver exceptional experiences to over 837,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management, and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB Financial provides expert advice and services through our extensive branch network and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centers, and our digital banking options. ATB Financial is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com .

