ATB Financial Reports Strong Third-Quarter Results, Supporting Alberta's Economic Growth

News provided byATB Financial
Feb 21, 2025, 09:00 ET
EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - ATB Financial has announced strong third-quarter results for fiscal year 2025, demonstrating the organization's high level of expertise and commitment to its clients, amidst a challenging global landscape.
"We know that our clients and business leaders have questions about what short- and long-term impacts tariffs may have on Canada and Alberta's economies," said Curtis Stange, President and CEO of ATB Financial. "We're here to help our clients navigate this fast-developing situation, and while the full impact is still unfolding, we're closely monitoring the situation and analyzing potential effects."
In its third quarter, ATB Financial reported solid revenue growth with total revenue reaching $566.7 million – a 9.4 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was fueled by a 5.5 per cent year-over-year increase in net loans, which reached $53.6 billion, further stimulating the provincial economy. Total deposits also rose 8.3 per cent year-over-year to $43.5 billion.
Furthermore, other income grew to $203.7 million, highlighting the success of ATB Financial's expanding advisory services, including its sophisticated wealth management and capital markets offerings to its clients. With $36.6 billion in assets under administration (AUA), ATB Financial continues to solidify its position as a leading investment firm in Western Canada. This growth was supported by strategic acquisitions, such as the recently completed acquisition of BCV Asset Management Inc. With this, ATB Financial has now exceeded $100 billion in total assets and assets under administration, a first in the company's history.
See ATB Financial's full quarter results here.
Q3 Highlights
- ATB Financial made its third payment of $25.0 million in dividends to its Shareholder - the Alberta Government - this fiscal year, further supporting economic growth in the province.
- Recognizing the uncertainties posed by current tariff threats, the ATB Financial Economics Team proactively provided daily economic insights, including Alberta-specific analysis and scenarios to its clients and Alberta business leaders through The Twenty-Four. To subscribe, click here.
- Powered by ATB Financial, Calgary Economic Development's 2025 Economic Outlook event, equipped business leaders with valuable insights and connections needed to navigate the evolving economic landscape.
- ATB Financial continued to provide expertise and comprehensive solutions to its clients as energy demands evolve. The expertise is evident in client success stories, leadership profiles, and an expert series highlighting ATB Financial's Energy Strategy.
- Reinforcing its commitment to Alberta, ATB Financial sponsored notable events this quarter, including the AXIS Connects Leadership Forum, Canadian Finals Rodeo, Enserva's annual State of the Industry event, Haskayne Finance Club's Equity Research Pitch Night, the 9th annual National Energy Roundtable, the annual Junior Achievement Event, and the Bennett Jones Business Forum.
- ATB Financial has launched its New to Canada Banking Solutions program with a range of products and services tailored to new clients making Alberta home.
- ATB Financial partnered with GreenShield to launch a groundbreaking initiative to support mental health in Alberta's social sector. This partnership will provide essential mental health resources to the 1 in 20 Albertans working in this vital sector.
- Following a successful Q3 pilot, ATB Financial has rolled out Gemini for Google Workspace to its team members, operating within a robust ethical framework and governance structure. This deployment provides access and education on Google's generative AI capabilities in tools like Gmail, Docs, and Sheets, empowering the team to deliver even more exceptional experiences to its clients.
- ATB Financial granted forty-seven community organisations nearly $634,000 in funding this quarter. Notable recipients included Momentum Community Economic Development Society, the Mindfuel Foundation and Windmill Microlending. Additionally, ATB Financial is making a difference in the fight against food insecurity in Alberta with a $35,000 donation and support from team members volunteering at Edmonton's Food Bank fall food drive.
- ATB Financial's commitment to excellent governance was recognized with a national Excellence in Governance Award, reinforcing the trust built with its clients and stakeholders.
About ATB Financial
With $65.5 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 830,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. ATB is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com.
For more information or interview requests, please contact:
ATB Financial, Media Relations Team [email protected]
SOURCE ATB Financial
Share this article