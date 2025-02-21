ATB Financial Reports Strong Third-Quarter Results, Supporting Alberta's Economic Growth

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - ATB Financial has announced strong third-quarter results for fiscal year 2025, demonstrating the organization's high level of expertise and commitment to its clients, amidst a challenging global landscape.

"We know that our clients and business leaders have questions about what short- and long-term impacts tariffs may have on Canada and Alberta's economies," said Curtis Stange, President and CEO of ATB Financial. "We're here to help our clients navigate this fast-developing situation, and while the full impact is still unfolding, we're closely monitoring the situation and analyzing potential effects."

In its third quarter, ATB Financial reported solid revenue growth with total revenue reaching $566.7 million – a 9.4 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was fueled by a 5.5 per cent year-over-year increase in net loans, which reached $53.6 billion, further stimulating the provincial economy. Total deposits also rose 8.3 per cent year-over-year to $43.5 billion.

Furthermore, other income grew to $203.7 million, highlighting the success of ATB Financial's expanding advisory services, including its sophisticated wealth management and capital markets offerings to its clients. With $36.6 billion in assets under administration (AUA), ATB Financial continues to solidify its position as a leading investment firm in Western Canada. This growth was supported by strategic acquisitions, such as the recently completed acquisition of BCV Asset Management Inc. With this, ATB Financial has now exceeded $100 billion in total assets and assets under administration, a first in the company's history.

