ATB Financial receives Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - ATB Financial has achieved bronze certification as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program from the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB). This highly regarded accreditation signals an important step forward in ATB's Indigenous Relations strategy as it demonstrates that the company is delivering on its commitment of advancing Truth and Reconciliation as it relates to Call to Action #92 from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

"We deeply respect and value the relationships we've built with Indigenous leaders, business professionals, and the broader community," said Curtis Stange, President & CEO of ATB Financial. "Being certified at the bronze level means that ATB Financial stands out among thousands of Canadian businesses for the work we've done - and the work we're committed to doing - as partners in this journey."

PAIR certified companies are leading corporate stewards that have proven results for sustainable Indigenous relations. PAIR Bronze companies are beginning their journey through the development of strategies that prioritize collaboration with Indigenous Peoples, communities, and businesses, with the aim of fostering growth, inclusivity, and mutually-beneficial relationships.

"Participating in PAIR has provided ATB with a framework in terms of moving forward in a purposeful way to support the Indigenous economy," said Patrick Twinn, Director, Indigenous Relations, ATB Financial. "Receiving this recognition reflects the efforts we have taken over the past seven years to advance economic self-determination for Indigenous Peoples in Alberta."

ATB's Indigenous Relations strategy is focused on the following:

Creating an integrative, enterprise-wide approach to foster meaningful relationships, supported by leadership, community engagement and support.

Leveraging its influence to bridge the gap for equitable access to capital, provide client solutions, and meet the needs of Indigenous Peoples, communities and organizations.

Advancing a truth-based approach through education and experiences, which integrate Indigenous cultural worldviews into ATB's workplace and support Reconciliation.

Positively impacting the Indigenous economy through an increase in representation of Indigenous suppliers in ATB's procurement processes.

To be the top employer for Indigenous Peoples, with a workforce that is representative of the Indigenous communities that we serve.

ATB remains committed to continuous community engagement with Indigenous Peoples, communities, and organizations to ensure its strategy prioritizes the voices of Rights holders in Alberta as it works toward advancing Truth and Reconciliation internally and within the broader community.

About ATB Financial

With $62.0 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 820,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

ATB Financial, Media Relations [email protected] .

SOURCE ATB Financial