ATB Financial partnering to help improve mental health supports for Albertans

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - ATB Financial is taking steps to create meaningful change when it comes to the well-being of Albertans. ATB is partnering with community and mental health organizations to improve the help available for Albertans who are struggling and help build healthier communities across our province.

"For many Albertans, the pandemic and economic challenges have increased the need for mental health support," said Curtis Stange, President and CEO of ATB Financial. "It has also highlighted the unique ways that ATB can contribute beyond banking to help uplift the wellbeing of Albertans."

Improving access to mental health is part of ATB's new Greater Good strategy , a long-term effort to help solve some of society's greatest challenges. With the global pandemic taking a toll on the lives and livelihoods of Albertans, ATB decided to focus its first Greater Good efforts on mental health.

ATB gathered Alberta-specific data to inform its Greater Good strategy. It used the framework created by its partner, the Social Progress Imperative (SPI) , to determine where it can make a significant difference across the province. The data's insight helped ATB establish its three focus areas of Access to Mental Health Supports , Access to Education and Access to Information and Communication .

ATB will work alongside its partners to move the province forward in these important areas and will contribute one per cent of its net profit to make a difference in the lives of Albertans.

"Now more than ever, those of us with the energy and resources to do so need to rally together to help make a positive impact on the social issues that matter most," said Stange, who sits on Alberta's Mental Health and Addiction Advisory Council. "As a purpose-driven organization, ATB is dedicated to creating a brighter future and we encourage Albertans to join us in our efforts."

ATB Up

Starting March 1, ATB Up, the first Greater Good initiative, will engage Albertans in 10 days of challenges they can do from home. The challenges are designed to be simple, uplifting and inclusive, with the goal of raising up to $50,000 for mental health support in Alberta. Participants complete the challenges and post to social media with the campaign hashtag #ATBUp.

For every video or image posted or shared on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, ATB will donate $1 to Mental Health Foundation (Alberta). A new challenge will be posted by ATB every weekday on these platforms. Albertans can also subscribe to the challenge campaign, enter to win prizes and learn more about Mental Health Foundation (Alberta) at up.atb.com .

"The Mental Health Foundation is excited to be partnering with ATB to raise money for improved mental health supports in the community," said Deborah McKinnon, President and CEO of the Mental Health Foundation. "Community support helps ensure that the appropriate resources and services in Alberta are accessible when and where they are needed."

ATB is also proud to be working on various initiatives with our partners headversity , the Canadian Mental Health Association , Distress Centre (Calgary) , and CASA Child, Adolescent and Family Mental Health .

