ATB Financial launches second $50 Million private equity fund

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - ATB Private Equity, the private equity investment arm of ATB Financial, is pleased to announce the launch of a second $50 million private equity fund dedicated to making minority interest investments in key Alberta based small and mid-market enterprises. This new fund follows the success of ATB's first fund created in 2016, and in total represents a commitment of $100 million of private equity capital for Alberta enterprises.

"ATB Private Equity was formed to address an opportunity and need for private equity investment in Alberta based small and medium enterprises," said Terry Freeman, Head of Investments, ATB Private Equity. "This capital will help power growth across various industries within the province."

As a testament to ATB Private Equity's expert advice and true business partnership, the team has successfully invested in 14 Alberta headquartered enterprises since 2016 across a variety of industries– from ice cream manufacturing and educational software to oilfield services and railcar storage. In addition to providing strategic growth capital, ATB Private Equity has also helped facilitate ownership transition for a number of Alberta entrepreneurs, allowing them to achieve their succession planning goals while maintaining ownership within Alberta's borders.

Surepoint is one such example of a company successfully supported by ATB Private Equity through its capital investment and expertise. Originally a company owned within Alberta, Surepoint experienced tremendous growth, changes and challenges. Most recently the employees bought back the company with the support of ATB Private Equity. Returning to its roots in Alberta, the company course corrected and now has a strong capital structure, diversity of operations and a path for continued growth.

"ATB Private Equity continues to hold a unique and competitive position in the market as an Alberta based investor," added Freeman. "We are committed to supporting the economic growth of the province in many forms. As one of the most active private equity investors in Alberta, the fund has built solid relationships with a number of other investors that we have partnered with in transactions."

Leading the fund will again be Terry Freeman, Head of Investments, and Jan Cerny, Managing Director. They will continue to be supported by Nataliya Kovalenko and Steve Dobbin– experienced finance professionals with in-depth knowledge of the Alberta business landscape.

About ATB Financial

With $58.3 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 800,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com .

About ATB Private Equity

Established in 2016, ATB Private Equity is dedicated to supporting Alberta based companies through growth equity and transition capital. Across two funds, ATB Private Equity has $100 million of committed capital to help grow and support the Alberta economy.

