ATB Financial Completes Acquisition of BCV Asset Management Inc., Expanding its Wealth Management Expertise

ATB Financial continues wealth management growth with strategic acquisition of leading portfolio management firm, BCV Asset Management Inc.

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATB Financial (ATB), the largest financial institution headquartered in Western Canada, announced today the successful completion of its acquisition of BCV Asset Management Inc. ("BCV"), a leading Manitoba-based portfolio management firm with over $5.8 billion in assets under management.

This strategic acquisition is an important milestone in ATB Financial's growth strategy, expanding its wealth management services across Western Canada.

"I am pleased to officially welcome BCV Asset Management to ATB Financial. Coming together is an opportunity to leverage the collective experience and expertise for the benefit of our clients," said Curtis Stange, President and CEO of ATB Financial. "BCV's proven track record and customised approach to portfolio management complement ATB Financial's vision for growth and delivering personalised financial solutions to clients across Canada."

Founded in 2007, BCV Asset Management Inc. has a well-established reputation for building and protecting client wealth. As a newly integrated standalone subsidiary of ATB Financial, BCV will continue implementing the successful business model, strategies, and products that have solidified its position as a leading portfolio management firm.

"Joining ATB Financial provides exciting growth opportunities for our team," Tony Demarin, Founder and CEO of BCV Asset Management, said. "BCV Asset Management will continue to operate with the same experienced leadership and portfolio management team, and proven strategies that have delivered exceptional results for our clients across Canada."

ATB Financial was advised by Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance Inc. and Borden Ladner Gervais LLP. BCV was advised by Deloitte Corporate Finance Inc., D'Arcy & Deacon LLP and MLT Aikins.

About ATB Financial

With $62.3 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to nearly 820,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. ATB is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com .

About BCV Asset Management

BCV, founded in 2007, is a client-focused portfolio management firm offering customised investment solutions through Separately Managed Accounts. BCV's experienced team provides personalised wealth management services to high-net-worth investors seeking alternatives to traditional investment products. In 2021, BCV expanded its operations by acquiring two Winnipeg-based firms, Antares Investment Management, Inc. and Nelson Portfolio Management Corp., bringing combined assets under management to over $5.8 billion. BCV is dedicated to building and protecting client wealth through professional, tailored financial strategies.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE ATB Financial