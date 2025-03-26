ATB Financial and the University of Alberta Partner to Offer Best-in-class Leader Certification Program

EDMONTON, AB, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - In partnership with the University of Alberta, ATB Financial is launching its leader certification program, a proprietary program developed to empower ATB leaders with advanced leadership skills. This program bridges the gap between academic excellence and real-world business acumen, equipping leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today's dynamic market.

"We have a high bar for leaders at ATB Financial, as they impact our organization's culture and performance as well as our ability to deliver remarkable client experiences. Through this revolutionary program, we are treating leadership as a practice at ATB, and ensuring our teams are able to navigate what lies ahead with greater confidence and vision," said Curtis Stange, President and CEO at ATB Financial.

The leader certification program is designed to professionalize leadership within ATB Financial by equipping leaders with the skills, competencies, and behaviours essential for leading teams, enhancing performance, and shaping the future of the organization. The program goes beyond skill development, offering participants the opportunity to earn a U of A certificate, an industry designation, and post-secondary credits applicable to MBA programs.

"The University of Alberta is committed to developing leaders who make an impact, enable success, and foster a thriving environment for team members," said Michael Maier, Associate Dean Master's Programs and Executive Education. "Developed in partnership with ATB, the leader certification program is truly differentiated as it provides leaders with an opportunity to further enhance their capabilities."

About ATB Financial

With $65.5 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 830,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. ATB is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

ATB Financial, Media Relations [email protected]

About University of Alberta

The University of Alberta exists to inspire and ignite the human spirit in pursuit of a better tomorrow. Its work is rooted in its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion, while honouring Indigenous identities, languages, cultures and world views. As one of the world's top 100 teaching and research universities, the U of A ranks among the top 5 in Canada, providing a $19.4 billion annual economic impact in Alberta alone. The U of A seeks to challenge, to change, and to always be Leading with Purpose.

More than 44,000 students and 13,000 staff shape the U of A, with outstanding achievements in learning, research, creativity, innovation and engagement across five campuses — including one rural and one francophone. The U of A attracts top talent in rigorous undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in 17 faculties across three colleges and more than $550 million in sponsored research revenue. The U of A has more than 300,000 alumni worldwide.

SOURCE ATB Financial