ATB Financial and GreenShield Partner to Support Mental Health in Alberta's Social Sector

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Mental health challenges in the workplace are increasingly concerning, particularly among the dedicated individuals in Alberta's social sector who are on the frontline of addressing complex social issues. Recognizing this urgent need, ATB Financial and GreenShield are proud to announce a ground-breaking partnership aimed at delivering essential mental health support to the 1 in 20 Albertans working in this vital sector. This initiative seeks to address the pressing need for mental health resources and support for those committed to social change.

ATB Financial and GreenShield, Canada's only national non-profit health and benefits company, recognize the key role a robust non-profit sector plays in Alberta's overall well-being, impacting not only individual lives but also the province's economic, social, cultural, and environmental landscape. This partnership leverages their shared commitment to Albertans' well-being, combining ATB Financial's deep community roots with GreenShield's industry-leading mental health solutions to support those on the frontlines of social change.

"At ATB, we recognize that a healthy and resilient social sector is essential to the well-being of Albertans and the vitality of our province. The challenges faced by those on the frontlines—those who tirelessly support our most vulnerable communities—demand urgent attention and action. A staggering 68% of social sector leaders report a surge in demand for their services. By investing in the mental health and wellness of social sector employees, we are not only supporting these incredible individuals but also reinforcing the foundation of a stronger, more compassionate Alberta," stated Barb Sundquist, Vice President ESG at ATB Financial.

"As a proudly Canadian non-profit health and benefits company, our mission of Better Health for All has been our driving force for nearly 70 years," says Mandy Mail, Executive Vice President, GreenShield Cares. "We are inspired by the values and commitment of those working in the social sector. We recognize the challenges they face in balancing increasing demands with constrained resources. That's why we are honoured to partner with ATB Financial to offer free mental health services, supporting resilience within Alberta's social sector."

Research commissioned by ATB Financial and GreenShield from Mental Health Research Canada (MHRC) has revealed the mental health challenges faced by Albertans in the charitable sector. Notably, the economic downturn is affecting the mental well-being of those working in Alberta's charitable sector, with 41 per cent reporting negative impacts. In comparison, national research by MHRC report 37 per cent of Canadians are similarly affected by the economic downtown. Concerningly, the commissioned research showed 35 per cent of Albertans felt that their mental health impacted their productivity at work compared to the 16 per cent reported by MHRC's in a provincial study.

The project will begin with a two-year pilot phase, providing quality and tailored mental health support, including virtual therapy and Digital Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT). Outcomes and learnings will inform future work to further impact those working in the social sector. As World Mental Health Day approaches on October 10th, it serves as a powerful reminder to prioritise mental health for everyone.

About ATB Financial

With $62.0 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 820,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com .

About GreenShield

GreenShield is an integrated health and benefits organisation and the first organisation in Canada to operate as a payer-provider — offering insurance, administering benefits, and paying claims as a 'payer' while offering health services such as mental health, pharmacy, and telemedicine services as a 'provider.' Integrating both sides of the payer-provider equation enables GreenShield to simplify access to care, remove administrative barriers, and improve health outcomes for its customers.

GreenShield is uniquely structured as a non-profit social enterprise that reinvests its earnings and redeploys its services to support equity-seeking Canadian communities via its social impact brand, GreenShield Cares. The company's overarching goal is to generate $75 million of social impact investments to improve the lives of at least 1 million Canadians by the end of 2025, focusing on mental health, oral health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management.

As the industry's noble challenger, GreenShield continues to innovate, evolving its offerings and services to deepen its mission of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is comprised of three non-profit entities: Green Shield Canada (GSC), Green Shield Association (GSA) and Green Shield Canada Foundation (GSCF), and GSA's wholly owned subsidiaries, including Green Shield Health Inc. and Green Shield Administration Inc.

