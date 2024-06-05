ATB Capital Markets Launches Fixed Income Trading Desk

New service bolsters liquidity and diversifies investment opportunities

CALGARY, AB, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, ATB Capital Markets announced the launch of their Canadian-focused fixed income trading desk. The new service underpins the firm's commitment to growth and adaptability, keeping clients and businesses top of mind.

In the early phases of our business, the fixed income trading desk will focus on sectors that are fundamental to our client base. This includes Government of Canada, Provincials, Canada Mortgage Bonds and other related high quality liquid assets.

"In this ever-evolving economic landscape, our organisation is focused on growth to meet the changing needs of our clients and support the businesses we support," said Darren Eurich, CEO of ATB Capital Markets. "Our fixed income trading desk allows ATB Capital Markets to connect with a broader network of institutional investors, strengthening our ability to provide liquidity across major government bond markets, which in turn, bolsters support for issuers."

"The fixed income trading desk will serve as a valuable tool for our clients, allowing them greater access to diversified investment options and expert advice," says Greg Greer, Head of Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities. "Our aim is to offer a holistic approach to meet the various financial needs of our clients across capital markets."

About ATB Financial

With $60.4 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 800,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond.

About ATB Capital Markets

ATB Capital Markets offers holistic corporate and capital markets advice, combined with customised financial solutions to help businesses thrive. We're a full-service financial services provider for key industries on the cusp of a new era. Established in 2020, ATB Capital Markets helps clients with services that include investment and corporate banking, sales and trading, institutional research, and risk management.

Disclaimer

ATB Capital Markets is a trademark brand of ATB Securities Inc. and is used in connection with various financial services such investment banking, capital markets and wholesale banking activities carried on by ATB Financial or certain of its subsidiaries including ATB Securities Inc. and ATB Capital Markets USA Inc. ATB Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and is registered with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and applicable securities regulatory authorities in the provinces that it conducts business, and a member of Canadian marketplaces, trading #003 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ATB Capital Markets USA Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Member Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

For more information about ATB Capital Markets, visit www.atbcapitalmarkets.com .

