ATB Capital Markets joins CanDeal's electronic fixed income marketplace as a liquidity provider

Alberta-based firm is CanDeal's first Western Canadian provider

CALGARY, AB, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - ATB Capital Markets has joined CanDeal's premiere marketplace CanDeal Markets Inc. (CanDeal Markets), as a liquidity provider of fixed income securities. ATB Capital Markets is the first Western Canadian financial institution and the eleventh Canadian provider to join CanDeal's marketplace, deepening the country's electronic liquidity pool.

Headquartered in Alberta, ATB Capital Markets is a full-service investment banking firm with significant depth and expertise in the energy, engineering, transportation, life sciences and technology industries. It serves more than 500 corporate clients and 450 institutional clients. Supporting more than $19.3 billion in commitments as of March 2024, the portfolio has seen significant growth of over 42% since 2021.

"We are delighted to welcome ATB Capital Markets as our newest fixed income liquidity provider on CanDeal's marketplace," said Jamie Grant, President, CanDeal Markets. "This is a positive development for our global investors participating in Canadian capital markets, who will now have access to a liquidity provider based in Western Canada—a first for CanDeal."

"By joining CanDeal's trading ecosystem, ATB Capital Markets can connect with counterparties from a broader network of institutional fixed income firms," said Darren Eurich, CEO, ATB Capital Markets. "For institutional investors, this strengthens our ability to make markets and provide liquidity across major government bond markets, especially bolstering support for issuers."

More than 300 global institutions leverage CanDeal to gain insight and direct access to Canadian dollar-denominated products. In 2023, CanDeal Markets traded a record volume of $5.5 trillion, including Government of Canada bonds, money market, corporate bonds, and derivatives.

About CanDeal Group

CanDeal Group is a leading provider of an electronic marketplace and data services for Canadian dollar debt securities and derivatives. CanDeal's marketplace provides access to a deep pool of liquidity for Canadian government, agency, provincial and corporate bonds, as well as money market instruments and interest rate swaps. CanDeal's Data & Analytics division delivers the most comprehensive and accurate dealer-sourced OTC content for pricing, analytics and reference data to industry market participants, vendor channels and solution providers. CanDeal Benchmark Solutions is an independent business unit that administers Term CORRA, Canada's new benchmark rate. CanDeal Solutions delivers mutualized services, including the development of a centralized KYC utility for the Canadian market.

CanDeal's stakeholders include BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc. and TSX Inc. Visit www.candeal.com.

About ATB Capital Markets

ATB Capital Markets offers holistic corporate and capital markets advice, combined with customised financial solutions to help businesses thrive. We're a full-service investment dealer for key industries on the cusp of a new era. Established in 2020, ATB Capital Markets helps clients with services that include investment and corporate banking, sales and trading, institutional research, and risk management.

ATB Capital Markets operates under the name of ATB Securities Inc. and is Broker/Dealer #03 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

ATB Capital Markets is a trademark brand name of ATB Financial and is used in connection with various financial services such investment banking, capital markets and wholesale banking activities carried on by ATB Financial or certain of its subsidiaries including ATB Securities Inc. and ATB Capital Markets USA Inc. ATB Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and is registered with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and applicable securities regulatory authorities in the provinces that it conducts business, and a member of Canadian marketplaces. ATB Capital Markets USA Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

For more information about ATB Capital Markets, visit www.atbcapitalmarkets.com.

