ATB Capital Markets Acts as Sole Placement Agent for Canopy Growth's US $150 Million Registered Direct Offering

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with an institutional investor for the purchase and sale of US$150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured convertible debentures and bear interest at a 5.0 percent annual rate (the "Convertible Debentures"). Acting as the sole placement agent for this offering was ATB Capital Markets Inc.

"Supporting the transformation and accelerated growth of this innovative company and as one of the largest financings in Canada this year, ATB Capital Markets is pleased to act as the sole placement agent," said Darren Eurich, CEO of ATB Capital Markets. "As a bespoke product sourced by ATB Capital Markets Inc., our expert team provided strategic business support to raise investment capital that met the unique requirements of both the investor and Canopy Growth."

About ATB Financial

With $58.5 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times. Today, ATB Financial's more than 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to nearly 800,000 clients through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, Alberta and beyond.

About ATB Capital Markets

ATB Capital Markets offers holistic corporate and capital markets advice, combined with customized financial solutions to help businesses thrive. We're a full-service investment dealer for key industries on the cusp of a new era. Established in 2020, ATB Capital Markets helps clients with services that include investment and corporate banking, sales and trading, institutional research, and risk management.

ATB Capital Markets Inc. is Broker/Dealer #03 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For more information about ATB Capital Markets Inc. visit www.atbcapitalmarkets.com .

