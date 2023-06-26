ATB Capital Markets Acts as Co-lead for Verses AI's Financing of up to C$13 Million

CALGARY, AB, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - ATB Capital Markets is pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement with Verses AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQX: VRSSF) as co-lead underwriter for an overnight marketed LIFE financing of up to C$10 million and co-lead agent for a concurrent private placement of up to C$3 million.

VERSES is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation Artificial Intelligence. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, VERSES flagship offering, GIA™, is an Intelligent Agent for anyone powered by KOSM™, a network operating system enabling distributed intelligence. Built on open standards, KOSM transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature.

"AI technology is rapidly becoming a significant part of our everyday lives. ATB Capital Markets recognizes the potential of this technology and the revolutionary approach taken by Verses AI," said Darren Eurich, CEO of ATB Capital Markets. "This is an exciting and historical time for AI development. ATB Capital Markets is pleased to act as the co-lead agent, providing capital investment, strategic advice and business support."

About ATB Financial

With $57.5 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to nearly 800,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com .

About ATB Capital Markets

ATB Capital Markets offers holistic corporate and capital markets advice, combined with customized financial solutions to help businesses thrive. We're a full-service investment dealer for key industries on the cusp of a new era. Established in 2020, ATB Capital Markets helps clients with services that include investment and corporate banking, sales and trading, institutional research, and risk management.

ATB Capital Markets Inc. is Broker/Dealer #03 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For more information about ATB Capital Markets Inc. visit www.atbcapitalmarkets.com .

For interview requests, please contact: ATB Financial, Media Relations [email protected]

