At Vooban, AI transforms jobs more than it replaces them.

The Quebec company is currently seeking 70 new employees and is experiencing a profound transformation in the roles of its workforce.

QUEBEC CITY, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - While discussions around artificial intelligence often focus on job losses, Vooban offers a different perspective. The Quebec City–based technology company, which specializes in AI, is currently experiencing strong growth and is looking to hire 70 people to support its expansion.

For several months, Vooban has been implementing AI across all of its departments. The result: while some tasks have been automated, many roles have evolved significantly, leading to increased productivity without reducing headcount.

"We are currently undergoing a major transformation that is reshaping the workplace. Yes, some jobs are disappearing, but more importantly, we are seeing new opportunities emerge that did not exist before, driven by the specialization and redefinition of roles across the organization. AI is becoming a lever that enhances employees' capabilities rather than simply a tool for replacing them," said Hugues Foltz, Executive Vice President at Vooban.

Concrete examples across the company



This transformation is already visible across several teams:

In marketing, one person now manages nine social media accounts, compared with two previously, a 4.5x increase in productivity thanks to the use of AI agents.

In content writing, Vooban eliminated a position last year. However, that position has now been reopened to address new needs related to optimizing content for large language models (LLMs), where the human touch is becoming even more strategic.

Even the accounting team now uses GitLab -- a platform traditionally reserved for developers -- to automate certain internal processes and improve efficiency.

Vooban launched its AI division in 2017, but according to Hugues Foltz, the current transformation is unlike anything the company has experienced before.

"We've entered a new phase where AI no longer affects only technical teams. Every department is involved, and employees are rapidly developing new skills. The profiles we're hiring today are very different from those we were looking for just a year ago," he adds.

A reality that aligns with the Bank of Canada's findings

This on-the-ground experience aligns with several findings recently shared by the Bank of Canada regarding the current impact of AI on the Canadian labour market.

According to data cited by the institution, nearly 90% of Canadian companies that have adopted AI reported no impact on employment levels and about 4% reported job creation.

The Bank of Canada also notes that AI is transforming tasks more often than it is replacing workers outright. The benefits observed are particularly evident in the automation of repetitive tasks, data analysis, content creation, and improvements in work quality.

An Indeed survey cited by the Bank of Canada further reveals that 57% of Canadians who use AI at work estimate that they save between one and two hours per day, while 22% report gains of between three and five hours daily.

A transformation set to accelerate

This reality also aligns with the ambitions unveiled this week by the Government of Canada as part of its new Canadian artificial intelligence strategy, which notably aims to:

create up to 90,000 AI-related jobs and work opportunities for young Canadians;

support the creation of up to 250,000 new jobs through AI adoption;

increase AI adoption among Canadian businesses from 12% to more than 50% by 2030;

improve Canadian SMEs' access to computing infrastructure in order to accelerate AI adoption and commercialization.

For Vooban, these priorities confirm that the real challenge of the coming years will not be automation alone, but above all the rapid adaptation of skills and organizations.

About Vooban

Based in Canada, a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI), Vooban is a national leader and a pioneer in applied AI. The company specializes in helping organizations develop and deploy AI projects to improve their productivity. With a mission to drive innovation, Vooban leverages cutting-edge technologies such as AI, data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing to build high-impact applications.

SOURCE Vooban

Media contact: Valérie Gonzalo, Media Relations - Vooban, 514.923.1549, [email protected]