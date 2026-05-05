Vooban launches Morphe, a solution that captures employee knowledge before it disappears

QUEBEC CITY, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Vooban, a Canadian leader in applied artificial intelligence, announces the launch of Morphe, a conversational AI that captures employee expertise and turns it into a knowledge base accessible to both teams and AI agents.

In many companies, expertise leaves the organization faster than it can be captured. Every year, retirements, promotions, role changes and departures take with them years of operational context that is hard to rebuild. Morphe sets out to capture this knowledge where it actually lives, in the experience of employees themselves.

Capturing what was never documented

Morphe operates through 30-minute conversational sessions with employees. An AI agent asks targeted questions about their role, their tasks, their decisions, their processes and the informal rules they have developed over time.

In the background, a structured knowledge base is built automatically. In just a few sessions with Morphe, an organization can capture a significant portion of the knowledge tied to a position, with no formal documentation process required.

This approach unlocks a type of knowledge that is often invisible but critical: the "how" and the "why" behind decisions, beyond formal procedures.

Vooban recently deployed Morphe within an organization to capture the knowledge of an employee who had been in their role for more than 20 years. As is often the case, much of this expertise had never been documented.

Through these conversations, the tool was able to reconstruct not only the formal procedures, but more importantly the real ways of working: the shortcuts used in internal systems, the informal contacts to reach out to in order to move files forward, the habits of suppliers, and so on. The kind of knowledge that is rarely documented and usually lives only in someone's memory.

"After two decades in the same role, an employee develops a very fine-grained understanding of their work environment. Even when you replace them with someone competent and experienced, that level of knowledge does not transfer naturally. But today, thanks to Morphe, you can literally chat with that knowledge," says Hugues Foltz, Executive Vice President at Vooban.

Once captured, this expertise can be queried much like asking an experienced colleague, giving teams contextualized answers grounded in operational reality.

A major economic challenge

In Canada, Statistics Canada is tracking a record wave of retirements within a workforce that is aging rapidly. More than one in five working-age Canadians (21.8%) is now close to retirement (55-64 years old), an all-time high. On top of that, ongoing turnover from resignations and role changes continues to drain expertise from organizations.

A living knowledge base for teams and AI agents

Once the knowledge base is in place, teams can tap into it the same way they would consult an experienced colleague. This makes onboarding easier, reduces dependency on key experts and speeds up decision-making.

"AI agents can also access it to get the context they need to do their work, including the process they are contributing to, the rules in place, the teams involved and the decisions already made. Rather than relying on scattered documents, they draw on a structured representation of how the organization actually runs, which improves the relevance and reliability of their actions," says Carl Chouinard, Head of Product at Vooban.

For organizations, the goal is to turn knowledge that is often informal into a structured, lasting asset that can be passed on and reused over time.

Unlike traditional approaches that rely solely on the analysis of historical data, Morphe does not depend on complex integrations or massive volumes of data to get started. The solution can be deployed quickly and start generating value as early as the first capture sessions.

Data security and sovereignty

Morphe was designed to meet the requirements of Quebec's Law 25, one of the strictest personal information protection frameworks in North America. A SOC 2 Type II certification is currently underway with an independent auditor. Data captured during sessions remains the exclusive property of the client and is never used to train Vooban's models. For clients who require it, sovereign hosting options are available.

Availability

Morphe is currently deployed with a first cohort of clients. The commercial launch is scheduled for June 1, 2026. Interested organizations can sign up now for the waitlist at morphe.vooban.com. Members who register before launch will benefit from guaranteed preferred pricing as well as a free first session.

Launch

Morphe will be unveiled at the Impact IA event on May 7, 2026, at the Grand Quai du Port de Montréal.

About Vooban

Based in Canada, a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI), Vooban is a national leader and a pioneer in applied AI. The company specializes in helping organizations develop and deploy AI projects to improve their productivity. With a mission to drive innovation, Vooban leverages cutting-edge technologies such as AI, data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing to build high-impact applications.

SOURCE Vooban

Media contact: Annie O'Farrell, Chief Marketing Officer, Vooban, [email protected], 418-572-9979