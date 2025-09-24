Vooban launches two new divisions in agentic AI and cybersecurity to affirm its role as a Canadian leader in applied AI

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Vooban, a Canadian pioneer and leader in applied artificial intelligence (AI), announces the creation of two new divisions. The announcement was made today at ALL IN, Canada's largest AI event. The first division, Vooban Labs, is an internal laboratory fully dedicated to reinventing ways of working through AI agents, the next major revolution in AI. The second, Vooban Cyber, is focused on the cybersecurity of projects, AI models, agents, and multi-agent systems.

This dual announcement is part of Vooban's growth strategy and is also a concrete response to client needs. The goal is to accelerate meaningful AI adoption while ensuring safe use for Canadian businesses.

Vooban Labs: a multi-million-dollar investment to propel agentic AI

Vooban believes that AI agents, true intelligent digital colleagues, will revolutionize how individuals and organizations work. Far beyond simple automation tools or generative AI models, these agents can interpret data, make decisions, act autonomously, and collaborate in complex environments, while interacting with humans to carry out critical tasks.

To demonstrate this potential, Vooban is preparing to launch a multi-agent system designed to collaborate on monitoring and reducing risks within a company's supply chain.

To bring this vision to life, Vooban created Vooban Labs, a laboratory dedicated entirely to developing AI agents. "We believe so strongly in the potential of this technology that we first designed a multi-agent system that has already transformed how we design and develop software and AI models. The impact was so significant that we now want our clients to benefit from it, and we plan to commercialize it within the next year," says Kevin Moore, CEO and founder of Vooban.

As Canada's leader in applied AI, Vooban will invest several million dollars over the next three years to maintain its market leadership and achieve breakthroughs in agentic AI and multi-agent systems. Each new agent developed strengthens Canadian intellectual property and contributes to the country's technology innovation ecosystem.

To ensure the success of this new division, Vooban has appointed Carl Chouinard as CEO of Vooban Labs. With over 10 years of AI expertise, he led the creation of Vooban's AI department which has since become one of Canada's most recognized innovation hubs. Erin Kearns has been named Chief Operating Officer of Vooban Labs. Based in San Francisco, at the center of agentic AI innovation, she brings extensive experience from her role as Senior Vice President of Operations at Hyperloop, where she collaborated with renowned innovators including Richard Branson and Elon Musk's team. Her mandate is to accelerate the transition of AI-agent prototypes to large-scale deployment while maintaining the highest standards of security, governance, and performance.

Vooban Cyber: reducing risk without slowing innovation

Cybersecurity has never been more crucial for organizations adopting AI. With the widespread deployment of generative AI, AI agents, and other AI solutions, risks have never been higher. To meet this challenge, Vooban is launching Vooban Cyber, a new division fully dedicated to this critical issue. Its mission is clear: enable organizations to innovate and deploy AI at scale with confidence by embedding cybersecurity at the core of their projects.

"AI and cybersecurity are inseparable. With Vooban Cyber, we integrate security at every stage of our AI solutions' lifecycle, from design to day-to-day operations. This approach guarantees AI solutions that are reliable, traceable, and trustworthy. With AI agents, we are entering a new era comparable to the advent of the web, where cybersecurity will play a crucial role," says Samuel Bonneau, CEO of Vooban Cyber. "In practical terms, we will help our clients prepare for cyberattacks, strengthen their cybersecurity practices, obtain recognized certifications (ISO, SOC 2, etc.), and automate their defense processes with AI agents."

