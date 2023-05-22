MONTREAL, May 22, 2023 /CNW/ - At the turn of its 20th anniversary, Minicucci Architect has just delivered two important transhipment center projects for the carrier SPEEDY Transport, which intends to increase its presence in Quebec. The first center will be built in Vaudreuil-Dorion, the second in St-Augustin-de-Desmaures in the Quebec City area. The groundbreaking ceremony for both centers took place on May 17 and 18 in each case.

Lidia Minicucci, , the president of Minicucci Architect, the Mayor Guy Pilon of Vaudreuil-Dorion, the representative of Broccolini (general contractor) and the Vice-president - Customer Service of SPEEDY Transport, Michael Sbrocchi, proceeded to the symbolic first groundbreaking ceremony, this Thursday, May 18, of SPEEDY's brand-new $33M transshipment center, which is expected to be inaugurated in December 2023. (CNW Group/Minicucci Architect) Speedy Transport future center (CNW Group/Minicucci Architect)

After having been at the heart of several major projects in the early 2000s, such as the famous mega-show KÀ by director Robert Lepage, with Cirque du Soleil, in Las Vegas, Montreal architect Lidia Minicucci decided to dive into the world of architecture and design on her own. For KÀ, she was particularly involved in the development of interior concepts and public spaces for the 1950-seat MGM Grand Hotel, which cost approximately US$135 million to renovate. With these SPEEDY Transport transfer center projects, Minicucci Architect is strengthening its competitive position in the large commercial, industrial and institutional real estate market. "Our ambition is to see Minicucci Architect become a reference in its sector, comparable to that of the renowned architect Pierre Thibault," said its founder, Lidia Minicucci.

Founded in 2003, her firm, Minicucci Architecte, has been growing and asserting itself in the commercial, institutional and industrial sectors. Over the last few years, the company has developed and created the new architectural image of Barbies restaurants, for the realization of franchises in Blainville, Gatineau, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Beloeil, Québec-Lebourgneuf and Lévis.

The firm also delivered the design, in cooperation with internal banking teams, of no less than a dozen new Scotiabank branches. And that's not counting the construction of a $20M LEED V4 six-story tower for the new BMO Financial Group offices in Laval. "We are proud to have been able to establish close relationships with our clients, which have always favored the sharing of their respective corporate cultures, focused on aesthetics, comfort, quality of life at work and the well-being of both occupants and clients," continued Lidia Minicucci.

She emphasized that this quest for excellence, efficiency and productivity is ensured by the dedication of a dream team of a dozen professionals, architects and technologists with great and realistic ideas, for whom customer satisfaction is not an empty word and is achieved through the establishment of a true partnership with these clients from all walks of life.

Other major projects are on the drawing board of Minicucci Architect and should be realized in the coming months, as a salute to its 20 years of existence, which is, according to its president, a first step towards taking and occupying a place of choice in the big league!

SOURCE Minicucci Architect

