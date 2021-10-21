MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On November 12, Espace pour la vie presents its second edition of Researchers' Night. A unique event that celebrates research and makes it accessible to everyone, whether you are a novice, a research lover or simply curious.

More than fifty scientists from Espace pour la vie institutions, as well as other organizations, will take part in this extraordinary event. In a relaxed atmosphere, these researchers from fields as varied as ecology, urban agriculture, cancer research or the study of galaxies will unveil the highlights and uncertainties of their daily lives as scientists.

Research, a focal point of Espace pour la vie museums

From their collections, laboratories, equipment and specialized staff, museums are among the favored places for research and training. Researchers' Night is one of the key projects that helps build bridges between scientists and the public.

From talk shows to discover their adventures and misadventures in the field, to more intimate encounters about their daily work, the opportunities for meetings and discoveries will multiply in a festive atmosphere.

This year, the event is expanding its reach elsewhere in Québec! Researchers' Night will be in full swing simultaneously at the Biodôme de Montréal and at the Sherbrooke Museum of Nature and Science.

On the agenda:

Musical atmosphere and drinks for sale on site.

In unknown territory

In talk show mode, four experts will share their exploration stories with you, revealing both the fascinating and less glowing sides of research. Something to make you dream... and laugh!

Story time around the fire

In intimate mode, pull a log and sit around the fire to chat with scientists and discover "that time when...".

Off-lab demos

Scientists have been uprooted from their laboratories! Observe their research subjects, field material or collections released for the occasion and witness stunning live demonstrations.

The great interactive experience

Live the scientific process in real time by participating in a fun experience. Performed simultaneously in Montréal and Sherbrooke with the support of Acfas.

Very limited places: book your tickets now

About Researchers' Night

This Québec edition is inspired by the European Researchers' Night, an event held in hundreds of cities across Europe. Launched in 2019 by Espace pour la vie, Researchers' Night is in its second edition this year and is expanding its reach elsewhere in Québec, thanks to the participation of the Sherbrooke Museum of Nature and Science.

About Espace pour la vie

Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

