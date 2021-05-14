At-home Vision Health Checklist Released for Vision Health Month

"Eye health is no less important than physical health and it's crucial that Canadians familiarize themselves with proactive habits and behaviours to keep their eyes healthy," said Dr. Alan Ulsifer, CEO and Chairman of FYidoctors. "In addition to routine visits to your optometrist, other measures like ensuring workplace safety and proper eyewear should be taken in support of vision health. We're happy to release our vision health checklist to remind Canadians of that."

Useful steps Canadians can take to protect their vision health as highlighted on the checklist include:

√ Wear contact lenses correctly

According to the Center for Disease Control, 40–90 per cent of people do not properly follow their optometrist's contact lens instructions, which can result in serious infections or other complications. A simple way to make sure you have healthy eyes is to follow the directions that your optometrist provides.



√ Protect eyes from allergies



While allergies can be tedious to avoid during certain seasonal changes, there are many factors you can control indoors and with proper medications. Monitoring your pollen, pet dander, or dust particles at home can go a long way in reducing chronic inflammation that may impact your eye health over time.



√ Prioritize fitness and nutrition



High blood pressure and obesity are both risk factors for a variety of eye diseases, so diet and exercise are important to your ocular health. Recent studies have found that foods such as leafy greens, nuts and whole grains contain antioxidants that can promote your eye health and reduce the risk of developing certain conditions.



√ Schedule an eye exam



The Canadian Association of Optometrists recommends that adults get a comprehensive eye exam every two years from a qualified optometrist. Children, seniors, and anyone with medical conditions or family history of eye disease should get an exam at least once a year. This ensures there is no ongoing deterioration or developmental issues.

To learn more about protecting your vision health and for the full list checklist, visit FYidoctors online at: https://fyidoctors.com/en/blog/categories/health-and-wellness/how-healthy-are-your-eyes-take-this-vision-checklist



FYidoctors Gives Back

Committed to raising awareness about the importance of eye care during Vision Health Month and beyond, FYidoctors is also pleased to highlight its clinics ongoing fundraising efforts through its charitable arm, The Enhancing Life Foundation. In support of vision health and community initiatives, the annual fundraising campaign supports over 80 charitable organizations that are selected by its clinics across Canada. This year's donation recipients include the IWK Children's Hospital, the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, and the Social Pediatric Health Centre – among many others.

Year-round, FYidoctors supports a variety of fundraising initiatives tailored towards vision care, including its children's program, Better Sight. Better Grades. Working with local schools and youth-oriented organizations across the country, the program provides comprehensive eye exams and corrective lenses to kids in need, and proudly donates $5 from every pair of children's glasses purchased at its clinics throughout the year to the program – so all kids have access to clear vision and eye care.



About FYidoctors

FYidoctors is the world's largest optometrist-controlled provider of ophthalmic products and services. A privately held, optometrist-owned-and-operated eye care company, with over 550 optometrists, 270 locations and 3,000 employees, the organization strives to deliver outstanding patient eye care. Named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2020 and 2021, Home Office is located in Calgary, Alberta, and the company owns and operates a fully automated, freeform laboratory and distribution facility located in Delta, British Columbia.

For information on FYidoctors, please visit www.fyidoctors.com.

SOURCE FYidoctors

For further information: Media Contact: Jerry Nasr, PR and Social Communications Manager, [email protected], 416.585.2090