AT&T Expands Nation's Largest Fiber Network, Now Reaching More Than 30 Million Fiber Locations

AT&T achieves key network expansion milestone ahead of schedule, solidifying U.S. fiber leadership by reaching even more Americans with world-class fiber internet.

Key Takeaways:

Fiber milestone underscores AT&T's connectivity leadership as America's largest and fastest-growing fiber broadband network and its commitment to delivering fast, reliable Internet connectivity backed by the AT&T Guarantee 1

Previously announced agreement to acquire substantially all of Lumen's Mass Markets fiber business supports goal of reaching approximately 60 million fiber locations by end of 2030 2

DALLAS, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- AT&T (NYSE:T) (the Company) has further cemented its position as the nation's leading fiber Internet provider by achieving its goal of passing more than 30 million consumer and business locations across the U.S. with its fiber broadband network ahead of plan.

"We're proud to now pass more than 30 million fiber locations — halfway to our goal of reaching approximately 60 million homes and businesses across America," said John Stankey, chief executive officer of AT&T. "This accomplishment is a testament to our team's hard work over many years to build the nation's largest and fastest-growing fiber broadband network. Our investments in fiber are fueling economic growth and creating jobs, while delivering the fast, reliable connectivity Americans expect – backed by the AT&T Guarantee."

As America's leading fiber provider, AT&T is focused on expanding where it can offer fiber in a variety of ways. This includes growing its organic in-region fiber network, its Gigapower joint venture, commercial open-access agreements, public-private partnerships and recently announced plans to acquire substantially all of Lumen's Mass Markets fiber business, which today includes about 1 million fiber customers and more than 4 million fiber locations across 11 states.

Investment in America's Digital Future

AT&T continues to put more fiber in the ground than anyone else and plans to accelerate network expansion efforts to meet increasing customer demand for the best broadband technology available today – fiber.

As America's fastest internet with the most reliable speeds3, AT&T Fiber is a critical enabler of economic opportunity, education, healthcare, and innovation. From 2020-2024, AT&T deployed thousands of miles of fiber optic infrastructure to connect communities and businesses nationwide and invested more than $145 billion primarily in its wireless and wireline networks, including capital investments and acquisitions of wireless spectrum. 4

AT&T continues to differentiate its fiber capabilities given its unique combination of network architecture expertise, size and scale, cost-effective growth path and an agile go-to-market approach. By reaching an industry-leading 30 million+ fiber locations passed, the Company is confident in its plans to reach approximately 60 million total fiber locations by the end of 2030. 2

The Company's fiber investments are also driving significant growth. Since the start of 2020, AT&T has passed millions of new fiber locations and added 5.7 million AT&T Fiber customers. Over the next five and a half years, AT&T expects to substantially grow its fiber customer base as it doubles where AT&T Fiber is available today.

Committed to Putting Customers First

AT&T remains focused on giving customers a premier connectivity experience. Backed by the AT&T Guarantee, AT&T Fiber is unmatched in its capabilities to help consumers and businesses of all sizes thrive in an increasingly digital economy, offering multi-gig speeds, built-in security, dependability, and optimal in-home coverage.

AT&T is the first and only carrier to launch a customer guarantee for both its wireless and fiber networks and across both consumers and small businesses, reflecting AT&T's unwavering dedication to connecting customers at work, at home, and on the go.

Additionally, by expanding its fiber network, AT&T is giving American consumers more choice when selecting broadband and wireless services the way they prefer – with fiber and 5G together. Customers with both AT&T Fiber and the Company's wireless services are more likely to recommend AT&T to others and remain customers longer.

With award-winning fiber service and a customer-first approach, AT&T is shaping the future of connectivity. To check AT&T Fiber availability or sign up for updates, visit att.com/fiber and att.com/notifyme.

1Learn more at att.com/Guarantee.

2"Total locations" includes consumer and business locations (i) passed with fiber and (ii) served with fiber through commercial open-access providers.

3Limited availability in select areas. Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data nationwide Speed Score and Consistency Score for Q3–Q4 2024. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

4The years ending December 31, 2020, through 2024 present results from continuing operations.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2025 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

SOURCE AT&T

