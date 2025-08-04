AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Jeremy Legg at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Aug. 11

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tune in for a fireside chat with Jeremy Legg at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Webcast available live and for replay.

AT&T to webcast fireside chat with Jeremy Legg at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum.

AT&T (NYSE: T) will webcast a fireside chat with Jeremy Legg, chief technology officer, AT&T Inc., at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

To hear more, tune into the webcast live or listen to the replay on the AT&T Investor Relations website. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Brittany Siwald, AT&T Corporate Communications, Phone: (214) 202-6630, Email: [email protected]