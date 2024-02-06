ASUS Republic of Gamers Launches Completely Redesigned Zephyrus G14

ROG's first-ever OLED gaming laptop with G-SYNC support is now available for pre-order in Canada in a thinner and lighter chassis

KEY POINTS

Brand new chassis design: CNC-machined aluminum chassis, Slash Lighting array, and brand-new Platinum White colorway define the machines

CNC-machined aluminum chassis, Slash Lighting array, and brand-new Platinum White colorway define the machines AI pushes performance to new heights: Equipped with cutting-edge AI-accelerated silicon from AMD, and NVIDIA ® 40 Series GPUs

Equipped with cutting-edge AI-accelerated silicon from AMD, and NVIDIA 40 Series GPUs First ROG OLED gaming laptop with G-SYNC support: Fast, bright and vivid G-SYNC® capable 3K , 120 Hz OLED displays have arrived on the Zephyrus G14

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that the 2024 Zephyrus G14, the latest in an illustrious lineup of supremely powerful thin-and-light gaming laptops, is now available for pre-order in Canada on the ASUS eShop, Best Buy.ca and Amazon.ca, with availability in-store on February 23rd, 2024.

ROG's first-ever OLED gaming laptop with G-SYNC support is now available for pre-order in a thinner and lighter chassis Post this ASUS Republic of Gamers Launches a Completely Redesigned Zephyrus G14 (GA403) (CNW Group/ASUS Computer International)

Zephyrus G14 features a new CNC-machined aluminum chassis, a customizable Slash Lighting array, and introduces an elegant Platinum White color option along with the sophisticated Eclipse Grey. Powered by advanced AI accelerated silicon from AMD and NVIDIA®, the laptop is ready to push gamers and creators to elevate their performance. New for 2024, the Zephyrus G14 comes equipped with a stunning OLED ROG Nebula Display and is enriched by G-SYNC® capabilities that delivers a visual experience where graphics vividly come to life. It's also equipped with ultra-efficient cooling features like tri-fan technology, and liquid metal you can count on the Zephyrus G14 breathing easily despite its ultra-portable design.

Brand-new Aluminum chassis design

The 2024 Zephyrus G14 has been completely redesigned inside and out. The machine boast all-new and all-aluminum CNC-machined chassis for the perfect mix of weight reduction, a rigid structure, and increased chassis space. This allows for an edge-to-edge keyboard design, as well as the inclusion of larger and louder speakers with superior bass response down to 100 Hz. The speakers are 25% larger than the previous generation, with a 47% volume increase for more immersive audio experiences than before. The Zephyrus G14 also comes with larger individual keycaps and a larger touchpad, for superior typing, precision scrolling, and fluid gaming.

This premium all-aluminum chassis also features a brand-new colorway, Platinum White. Just like its namesake metal, Platinum White has a bold and lustrous matte finish that defines luxury. The 2024 Zephyrus G14 also sports a brand-new LED lighting array on the lid. This Slash Lighting array follows a diagonal across the lid of the machine, with animated sequences and the ability to fully customize a unique pattern. The sleek slash design gives it a versatile aesthetic, making it suitable for users in any setting. With a 1.59 cm (0.63") profile and 3.31 lbs (1.5 Kg) lightweight chassis, this ultraslim and ultraportable machine redefines the realm of possibility in thin-and-light gaming laptops.

AI pushes performance to new heights

Featuring up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS processor, with support for AMD Ryzen AI, the Zephyrus G14 stands ready for the future with support for Windows Studio effects productivity tools like automatic framing, eye-contact correction, and advanced background effects in video calls. The Zephyrus G14 also features up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU, with access to advanced features like DLSS 3.5, Frame Generation, and Ray Reconstruction for top-of-the-line visuals and gaming responsiveness in the most demanding titles.

With dedicated AI support for tools like Omniverse® and Stable diffusion, users can skip long queues in the cloud and generate images locally in just a few seconds. Video-editing and 3D-rendering projects are more than twice as fast with AI acceleration, all while consuming less power for longer battery life. With full access to the latest AI-accelerated technologies, this hardware can easily handle the latest creation software and games without breaking a sweat The 2024 Zephyrus G14 ships with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, providing access to a library of hundreds of great games.

Introducing our first ROG OLED gaming laptop with G-SYNC support

OLED has arrived. ROG is proud to announce that the Zephyrus G14 features the first OLED panels to grace an ROG gaming laptop. Boasting a 3K resolution, the machine offers an incredible mix of visual fidelity and image quality in fast-paced games. ROG is also proud to announce that, thanks to a partnership with Samsung and NVIDIA, these are the leading laptop OLED panels with G-SYNC support, offering incredible motion clarity even if framerates momentarily dip.

As an OLED ROG Nebula Display, this display has everything gamers need. It features an aspect ratio of 16:10, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, and a stunning 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. With the true inky blacks of an OLED pixel, HDR content and games can truly shine. The displays also boast 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and a Delta E accuracy of less than 1, making the panel equally capable as the primary screen for content creators who demand color accuracy in their work. For gamers, the incredibly fast 0.2ms gray-to-gray response time virtually eliminates ghosting and provides the cleanest image possible with every refresh of the screen.

Hyper-efficient cooling

Ultra-slim and powerful laptops demand incredibly efficient cooling solutions, so the Zephyrus G14 has been equipped with the latest improvements in ROG Intelligent Cooling to maintain its edge. High performance liquid metal thermal compound on the CPU and the introduction of 2nd Generation Arc Flow Fans™ get heat moving efficiently out of the chassis. Tri-fan technology, a system that uses a third auxiliary fan to help move airflow over surface mounted components on the motherboard as well as assist with drawing heat from the GPU, pulls heat further out of the machine.

Availability & Pricing

The 2024 Zephyrus G14 is now available for pre-order starting at CA$2,199 on the ASUS eShop, Best Buy.ca and Amazon.ca, with availability in-store on February 23rd, 2024. Multiple specifications are available:

The new Zephyrus G14 (GA403UU-BS71-CB) priced at CA$2,199 features an AMD Ryzen™ 7 8845HS processor, 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU, and 512 GB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD, and is available exclusively on Best Buy.ca in the Eclipse Gray color.

Priced at CA$2,499, the Zephyrus G14 (GA403UV-DS91-CA) features an AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS processor, 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU, and a 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD, and is available on the ASUS eShop and Amazon.ca in the Eclipse Gray color.

Priced at CA$2,599, the Zephyrus G14 (GA403UV-BS92-CB) features an AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS processor, 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU, and a 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD, and is available exclusively on Best Buy.ca in the Eclipse Gray color.

Priced at CA$2,899, the Zephyrus G14 (GA403UI-DS91-CA) features an AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS processor, 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU, and a 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD, and is available on the ASUS eShop and Amazon.ca in the Eclipse Gray color.

Priced at CA$2,999, the Zephyrus G14 (GA403UI-DS92-CA) features an AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS processor, 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU, and a 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD, and is available on the ASUS eShop and Amazon.ca in the Eclipse Gray color.

Additional specifications are available, please contact your local ASUS representative or visit this page for further information.

Notes to Editors

ROG Zephyrus G14 Product Page: https://ca.rog.gg/2024-Zephyrus-G14

Where to buy links:

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/YouTube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

SPECIFICATIONS 1

ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Processor Up to AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS processor (8 Cores 16 Threads, supporting AMD Ryzen™ AI and Windows Studio effects) Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU Max TGP 90W (with Dynamic Boost) Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Display 14" ROG Nebula Display OLED 3K (2880 x 1800), 120Hz / 0.2ms, 100% DCI-P3, with G-SYNC® VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 Pantone® Validated, Delta E < 12 Dolby Vision Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X (onboard memory) Storage Up to 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD Keyboard 1-Zone RGB Audio Stereo speakers Smart Amplifier Dolby Atmos® Hi-Res Audio Two-Way AI Noise-Cancelation WiFi / Bluetooth WiFi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth® v5.3 I/O Ports 1 x USB4® (supports DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery) 1 x Type-C® USB 3.2 Gen 2 (supports DisplayPort™) 2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 1 x HDMI® 2.1 1 x Micro SD Card Reader (UHS II) 1 x Audio jack Battery 73Wh Dimensions 31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 ~ 1.63 cm (12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.64") Weight 3.31 lbs (1.5 Kg)

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, desktops, monitors, audio equipment, routers and peripherals. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. Learn more about the choice of champions at http://rog.asus.com.

__________________

1 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com 2 Average tested result in MyASUS / Armoury Crate Splendid Display P3 and sRGB color gamut: Delta E < 1, +/- 0.5, and may vary by specification. Please note that the actual performance also may vary under different test procedures, equipment and patterns.

SOURCE ASUS Computer International

For further information: PRESS CONTACTS: Redoine Taoussi, Public Relations Manager, [email protected]