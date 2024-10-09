ASUS Achieves Forbes' World's Best Employers List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Award showcases a strong corporate culture, commitment to employee development, and dedication to inclusivity and social responsibility

ASUS is recognized as one of Forbes' 2024 World's Best Employers for the fifth consecutive year, highlighting its people-centered philosophy

ASUS fosters innovation, creativity, and career growth, empowering employees to maximize synergies and reach their highest potential

Forbes surveyed 300,000 employees across 50 countries, and ASUS received high rankings for its corporate image, career opportunities, and commitment to social responsibility

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - ASUS today proudly announced that it has been named one of Forbes' 2024 World's Best Employers, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has received this distinguished accolade. This recognition reaffirms ASUS's dedication to cultivating a people-centric corporate culture that prioritizes employee development, inclusivity, and social responsibility.

Recognition as a top employer is a testament to the company's strong corporate culture, which emphasizes collaboration, creativity, and continuous learning. Employees at ASUS benefit from a supportive and innovative environment that encourages them to contribute to meaningful global initiatives. From pioneering advancements in technology to participating in community outreach and sustainability efforts, ASUS employees are making a positive impact both within the company and beyond.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of Forbes' World's Best Employers for the fifth consecutive year, reaffirming the strength of ASUS's corporate culture," said ASUS Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu. "We will continue to enhance our work environment, fostering innovation and diversity. I would also like to extend my gratitude to all of our colleagues for their trust and support as we continue to leverage our collective intelligence to drive new breakthroughs for ASUS."

Looking forward, ASUS remains committed to furthering its mission of creating a dynamic and inclusive workplace that nurtures talent and inspires innovation. The company will continue to invest in programs and initiatives that support the professional and personal growth of its employees, ensuring that ASUS remains a preferred employer of choice in the competitive global market.

The Forbes' World's Best Employers list, compiled in partnership with Statista, is based on a global survey of employees who rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family, as well as their satisfaction with various workplace attributes, including working conditions, diversity, and opportunities for growth. The continued presence of ASUS on this prestigious list highlights the company's commitment to fostering an environment where employees are empowered to thrive and achieve their fullest potential.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

