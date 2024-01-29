ASUS Launches Zenbook DUO, the World's First 14" Dual-Screen OLED Laptop

ASUS's new flagship addition to the premium Zenbook line is now available for pre-order

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406, the world's first ultraportable laptop equipped with two 14-inch 2K 120 Hz OLED touchscreens1, is now available for pre-order on the ASUS eShop, Best Buy.ca, Amazon.ca, Canada Computers, Staples, Memory Express and Newegg.

Revolutionary design

ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406, the world's first 14" dual-screen OLED laptop, is now available for pre-order in Canada Post this The ASUS Zenbook DUO 2024 (UX8406) is now available for pre-order in Canada on the ASUS eShop. (CNW Group/ASUS Computer International)

In addition to the twin ASUS Lumina OLED displays, a detachable snap-on magnetic keyboard and kickstand are bundled into one compact, user-centric design. The touchscreens support high-precision stylus inputs, and the built-in ScreenXpert software enables smartphone-like multitouch gesture support for intuitive operation.

Zenbook DUO's detachable keyboard fits between its dual screens for practicality when carrying. This design enhances portability and convenience, allowing users to seamlessly use or charge the keyboard at any time without extra settings. The pogo-pin connectors on the edge of the lower screen ensure hassle-free docking, with auto-positioning magnets on the pogo pins and corners of the second screen to further enhance the overall user experience.

Effortlessly versatile

ASUS laptops feature user-centric designs that set them apart from the crowd. Uniquely, Zenbook DUO is supplied with an ultra-quiet, full-size ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard with an integrated touchpad, which combined with a lay-flat 180° display hinge and convenient built-in kickstand allows for several versatile user modes and angles including Dual Screen, Desktop, Laptop, and Sharing modes. Additionally, the intuitive ScreenXpert software allows for easy control of the display contents in all modes.

Supremely capable

Despite its ultra-compact form factor, Zenbook DUO doesn't sacrifice performance or functionality. It's powered for productivity by the latest generation Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 H-processor combined with 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It will also be available later in 2024 with up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 H-processor. Intel® Core™ Ultra processors feature Intel's first integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which delivers low-latency AI computing to accelerate multitasking, making Zenbook DUO highly efficient for work, creativity, and entertainment.

The redesigned 75 Wh high-capacity battery has an eco-friendly extended lifespan that supports up to 20% more charging cycles than the previous generation2. As an Intel® Evo™ Edition laptop, Zenbook DUO wakes instantly, charges ultra fast, and delivers all-day battery life. Additionally, the 14.6 mm-thin chassis has no compromises in I/O capabilities either, with two Thunderbolt™ 4 and Type-C compatible ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI® 2.1 (TMDS) port, and a convenient 3.5 mm audio jack, so bulky docking stations or multiple adapters are no longer a requirement when traveling.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) boasting an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 155H processor, 1 TB SDD and 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM is now available for pre-order on the ASUS eShop, Best Buy.ca, Amazon.ca, Canada Computers, Staples, Memory Express and Newegg, and is priced at CA$2,199. An additional configuration with the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H will be available later in 2024. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) Product Page: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-duo-2024-ux8406/

Where To Buy Links:

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

SPECIFICATIONS3

ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406 CPU Zenbook DUO (UX8406MA-DS91T-CA) – Coming later in 2024 Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 185-H processor Zenbook DUO (UX8406MA-DS71T-CA) – Available for pre-order Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 155-H processor Display Zenbook DUO (UX8406MA-DS91T-CA) – Coming later in 2024 Dual displays: 2 x 14" 16:10 3K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreens with 91% screen-to-body ratio, up to 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification, 120 Hz refresh rate Zenbook DUO (UX8406MA-DS71T-CA) – Available for pre-order Dual displays: 2 x 14" 16:10 2K (1920 x 1200) ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreens with 91% screen-to-body ratio, up to 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification, 120 Hz refresh rate Operating system Windows 11 Home / Pro Graphics Intel® Arc™ Graphics NPU Dual Neutral Compute Engine Dedicated low-power AI engine Broad SW support Main memory Zenbook DUO (UX8406MA-DS91T-CA) – Coming later in 2024 32 GB LPDDR5x 7467 MHz RAM Zenbook DUO (UX8406MA-DS71T-CA) – Available for pre-order 16 GB LPDDR5x 7467 MHz RAM Storage 1 TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD Connectivity WiFi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth® 5.2 Camera FHD (1080p) IR camera with Windows Hello ASUS AiSense Camera I/O ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C® 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 1 x HDMI® 2.1 (TMDS) 1 x Audio jack Touchpad 129 x 74 mm ASUS ErgoSense touchpad Audio Built-in speakers Smart amplifier technology Built-in microphone Harman Kardon certified Dolby Atmos certified Battery 75 Wh AC adapter 65 W adapter Output: 5V~20V, 65 W Input: 100~240 V AC, 50 / 60 Hz universal Dimensions 31.3 x 21.7 x 1.46 cm (without Bluetooth® keyboard) 31.3 x 21.7 x 1.99 cm (with Bluetooth® keyboard) 31.3 x 20.9 x 0.51 – 0.53 cm (Bluetooth® keyboard) Weight 2.98 lb (1.35 kg) (without Bluetooth® keyboard) 3.64 lb (1.65 kg) (with Bluetooth® keyboard)

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation, and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.



1 As of December, 2023 based on internal ASUS market analysis comparing ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) with competing products in its class (laptops with 2 OLED displays measuring 14 inches diagonal) from vendors including Acer, Apple, HP, Huawei, Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung.

2 Data derived from ASS laboratory testing, simulating daily charging frequency as the testing standard. However, the actual battery lifespan may vary due to factors such as product configuration, usage patterns, operational conditions, and power management settings. Over time, the battery's longevity naturally decreases.

3 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com.

SOURCE ASUS Computer International

For further information: PRESS CONTACTS: Redoine Taoussi, Public Relations Manager, [email protected]