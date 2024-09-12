Two operating grants valued at $100,000 per year for two years will be awarded to Canadian researchers focused on significant change in blood cancers

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the launch of a new partnership between AstraZeneca Canada and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC) to support research that aims to strengthen the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of blood cancers. Together, the organizations will equally co-fund two Operating Grants in Blood Cancer valued at $100,000 CAD per year for two years, included as part of the LLSC's Research Funding Program.

The goal of the joint Operating Grants in Blood Cancer is to provide funding to Canadian researchers that will lead to significant change and make meaningful improvements for people impacted by blood cancers. Specifically, it will be awarded to research that:

Addresses a significant need or gap in the diagnosis, and/or treatment of blood cancers in Canada

Has the potential for a significant contribution to the improvement of the health of Canadians and/or to the development of more effective health services or products

Has a plan for knowledge dissemination and exchange

"Our goal is to eliminate cancer as a cause of death – an ambitious goal that cannot be achieved without working in collaboration with partners in the cancer community," said Brittany Matthews, Therapeutic Area Lead, Hematology at AstraZeneca Canada. "That's why we're excited to be partnering with the LLSC to support cutting-edge Canadian research in blood cancers that aims to help close key gaps in our understanding of how to improve patient outcomes."

The call for proposals for the Operating Grants in Blood Cancer opens today (September 12) and Letters of Intent are due on November 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. EST. Those asked to submit a full application will have until February 5, 2025 to do so.

The LLSC's peer review committee, a diverse group of external experts including community partner representatives, will review the submissions and select the winners. Final funding decisions are approved by the LLSC's Medical and Scientific Advisory Committee and Board of Directors.

"Funding research is a cornerstone of our organization because it's one way we can drive meaningful change for people affected by blood cancers," said Paul O'Connell, Research Program Director at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. "While there have been incredible advances over the years, there is still much work to be done to improve diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship."

Grant winners will be chosen based on a variety of criteria including the direct relevance to blood cancer research, meaningful integration of community partnership (the voices of lived experience), and the overall impact and potential to create new knowledge.

Complete information about the Operating Grants in Blood Cancer and application guidelines can be found at www.bloodcancers.ca/operating-grant.

About blood cancers in Canada

In Canada, there are currently 155,593 people living with or in remission from one of the 137 types of blood cancers.i It is estimated 22,300 people were diagnosed with a blood cancer in Canada in 2023, and 8,010 died from it. Blood cancers remain the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the country. These cancers affect people of all ages, and survival rates are highly dependent on the type of blood cancer a person is diagnosed with.ii, iii

There are five main types of blood cancer, including: leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes and myeloproliferative neoplasms, with leukemia and lymphoma being among the most prevalent.iv

About the partners

LLSC's mission is to find a cure for the five main types of blood cancer – leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, and myeloproliferative neoplasms – and improve the quality of life of people affected by blood cancers. LLSC funds blood cancer research, provides services and educational resources, empowers individuals to take charge of their blood cancer experience, and advocates for the blood cancer community across Canada .

. AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business with a focus on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that transform lives. AstraZeneca's core areas of scientific focus are Oncology; Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic disease; Rare Disease; Respiratory & Immunology; and Vaccine & Immune Therapies.

For more information about the joint Operating Grants in Blood Cancer, please contact Paul O'Connell, Research Program Director, at [email protected].