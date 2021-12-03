AstraZeneca Canada Named a Greater Toronto Top Employer for Eighth Straight Year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - AstraZeneca Canada, a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company, has been selected for the eighth consecutive year as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers. The 2022 competition winners were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc. in today's edition of The Globe and Mail.

"A central part of what makes AstraZeneca Canada such a great place to work is our people and the dynamic culture we've created," said Kiersten Combs, President, AstraZeneca Canada. "Guided by our values and focused on the belief that science should be at the centre of everything we do, our people are passionate about doing work that impacts the health of Canadians, have an entrepreneurial spirit, committed to continuous learning and growth, and motivated to contribute their best and thrive."

Among some of the criteria for the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition, includes physical workplace; health, financial and family benefits; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement. This award recognizes AstraZeneca Canada's strong commitment to creating an engaging and inclusive work environment where employees actively bring to life embedded values, connect to a common purpose, and have the opportunity to grow and develop.

Along with being recognized as a Greater Toronto Top Employer, AstraZeneca was previously named one of Canada's 10 Most Admired Cultures by Waterstone Human Capital – a national award that recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations with a commitment to strong and vibrant corporate cultures anchored to their people, purpose and values.

"Our people are really the foundation of our business," said Gena Restivo, Vice President, Human Resources & Corporate Communications at AstraZeneca Canada. "We are at our best when our employees are growing, innovating, and thriving in an exceptional work environment, where they feel supported, recognized, and can bring their whole selves to work. This, together with our shared connection to our purpose, values, and patients we serve is what makes AstraZeneca Canada a great place to work."

About AstraZeneca Canada

AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business with a focus on the discovery, development and commercialization of primary and specialty care medicines that transform lives. Our primary focus is on four important areas of healthcare: Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic disease; Oncology; Respiratory & Immunology; and Rare Diseases. AstraZeneca operates in more than 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. In Canada, we employ roughly 1,090 employees across the country and our headquarters are located in Mississauga, Ontario. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.astrazeneca.ca.

SOURCE AstraZeneca Canada Inc.

For further information: Mary-Anne Cedrone, AstraZeneca Canada, E-mail: [email protected]