Selected fellows represent a diverse group of outstanding youth across Canada making a positive impact on people, society and the planet that will have the unique opportunity to attend the global One Young World Summit Montréal (Tiohtià:ke), 2024

TORONTO, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, AstraZeneca Canada and Plan International Canada announced the selected Fellows named to the 2024 Eureka Fellowship for Youth Changemakers in Canada (Eureka Fellowship), an initiative to spotlight and amplify the impact of inspiring youth changemakers from across the country who are focused on tackling some of the biggest sustainability challenges affecting Canada and the planet.

AstraZeneca Canada and Plan International Canada announce the 13 Fellows named to the Eureka Fellowship for Youth Changemakers in Canada with two of the Fellows, Kenisha Arora and Farkhunda Muhtaj, at the 2024 Plan International Canada Youth Leadership Celebration Event in Toronto, ON. (CNW Group/AstraZeneca Canada Inc.)

The 2024 Eureka Fellows were identified through a nationwide call for "determined optimists" who are actively working to make Canada – and the world – a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient place. Each Fellow will have the unique opportunity to attend the One Young World Summit in Montréal (Tiohtià:ke), from September 18 – 21, 2024, where they will engage in mentorship, knowledge-sharing, and capacity building opportunities to support and accelerate positive change in their communities.

"Our future depends on healthy people, a healthy society, and a healthy planet, which is why we're committed to investing in the next generation of sustainability leaders in Canada," says Gaby Bourbara, President, AstraZeneca Canada. "We believe in the incredible power of youth and with the Eureka Fellowship, we aim to harness and amplify the power of these individuals to make a difference when it comes to tackling some of the most pressing sustainability challenges of our time – from climate change and biodiversity loss, to health equity, health system resilience, and diversity and inclusion."

Join AstraZeneca Canada and Plan International Canada in welcoming the 13 Fellows to the newly launched Eureka Fellowship:

Kenisha Arora , Ontario

, Inaam Chattha , Alberta

, Reegan Jungkind , Northwest Territories

, Joëlle Kabisoso, Ontario

Jenna Kedy , Nova Scotia

, Justin Langan , Manitoba

, Tiana Lemon , Yukon

, Farkhunda Muhtaj, Ontario

Ronaar Qureshi, Alberta

Kimia Shafighi , Quebec

, Maahi Shah, Saskatchewan

Kels Smith , Prince Edward Island

, Sophia Yang , British Columbia

After receiving over 800 applications, a joint committee from AstraZeneca Canada and Plan International Canada selected 13 youth to be a part of the 2024 Eureka Fellowship, each of whom represents one or more of the following sustainability areas of focus: access to healthcare and health equity, environmental protection and climate action, or championing diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"At Plan International Canada, we have seen firsthand the power of youth in fostering change, both in Canada and around the world," said Lindsay Glassco, President and CEO, Plan International Canada. "The 2024 Eureka Fellows are remarkable individuals who embody the spirit of change and are fueled by an unyielding belief in the power of equality. At the 2024 One Young World Summit, youth changemakers will connect with other like-minded individuals to amplify their social impact, both individually and as a global community. This is important work, and we cannot stop until we are all equal."

The Eureka Fellowship is a joint national program with a shared commitment to creating a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient planet. To learn more about the fellowship, its youth changemakers, and the difference they're making, follow AstraZeneca on Instagram where each of the 2024 Eureka Fellows will be spotlighted over the coming months: https://www.instagram.com/astrazenecacanada/

AstraZeneca has been partnering with One Young World for over eight years through its global Young Health Programme (YHP), a youth engagement initiative focussed on accelerating the delivery of sustainable healthcare, strengthening health systems and improving equitable access. The Eureka Fellowship is part of YHP, which aims to support the development of young leaders through mentorship, scholarships, and learning opportunities to foster sustainable, collective leadership focused on improving youth health, with an emphasis on under-resourced and marginalised communities in low- and middle-income countries. The YHP will also be supporting a global delegation of young health leaders from around the world to join the Eureka Fellows and bring learnings and inspiration back to their own communities.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical business whose innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. The company's core areas of scientific focus are Oncology; Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic (CVRM); Rare Disease; Respiratory & Immunology; and Vaccine & Immune Therapies. AstraZeneca employs roughly 1,800 people across Canada and recently announced a major expansion of its research footprint in Mississauga – including the expansion of its existing AstraZeneca R&D Hub and the creation of a new Alexion Development Hub for Rare Diseases. AstraZeneca was very recently recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and a Greater Toronto Top Employer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.astrazeneca.ca. Additionally, to learn more about AstraZeneca's Young Health Programme, please visit yhp.astrazeneca.com"

About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls. Plan International has been building powerful partnerships for children for over 85 years and is now active in more than 80 countries. We stand with children, especially girls, wherever they are oppressed, exploited, left behind or not equally valued. We're determined optimists and will continue to persevere until we are all equal. Visit plancanada.ca for more information.

About One Young World

One Young World is the global community for young leaders. Its mission is to create a fair, sustainable future for all, by developing young leaders who are taking action to solve the world's big challenges. It builds young leaders' expertise, elevates their profiles and inspires them to increase their impact.

One Young World offers an unrivalled platform to affect change at a global level. With a network of more than 17,000+ Ambassadors, innovative initiatives led by the One Young World community have directly impacted 50.42 million people globally since 2010. For every $1 invested, One Young World Ambassadors deliver $16 of social value.

Its annual Summit brings together the brightest young leaders from every country and sector who are working to accelerate social impact across the globe. Delegates from 190+ countries are counselled by influential political, business, and humanitarian leaders such as President Mary Robinson, Dr Jane Goodall, and Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, amongst many other global figures.

For further information:

Corporate Communication

AstraZeneca Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE AstraZeneca Canada Inc.