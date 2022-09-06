Twitter.com/BellMediaPR

– Astral acquires 12 digital advertising faces in Calgary and Edmonton –

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Astral, Canada's leading out-of-home advertising solution provider, announced today that it has acquired Imagine Outdoor's entire digital out-of-home advertising network in Alberta, as of Sept. 1, 2022. The new digital screens are bringing Astral's total digital inventory in Alberta to 39 faces, allowing more opportunities for clients to launch impactful and seamless campaigns across the province.

"This exciting acquisition reinforces our focus on continued expansion and innovation in digital out-of-home markets in Canada," said Farshad Kajouii, VP, Pricing, Operations, and OOH at Bell Media. "In Alberta's dynamic and growing market, a key focus for advertisers is on reaching commuters, and with these new faces strategically-placed alongside high traffic areas, our clients are guaranteed to receive maximum exposure."

The 12 new screens in Calgary and Edmonton range in size between 10 x 20 feet and 12 x 11 feet, and are located alongside major highways and streets, allowing for maximum exposure to audiences.

Astral's cutting-edge digital network offers advertisers flexible options including the ability to customize content by time, day, location, or specific event; the option to show different messages on a single face or on the network, audience targeting, and more.

About Astral

Astral, a division of Bell Media, is a leader among Canada's out-of-home advertising companies with more than 45,000 faces strategically located across the country. Astral offers six product lines: outdoor advertising, lifestyle networks, street furniture, airport, large digital format, and transit. Driving innovation on one of the country's most dynamic media platforms, Astral is committed to leading technological change, offering advertisers increased opportunities to deliver powerful messages that engage and connect with consumers. For more details, visit www.bellmedia.ca.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, digital and out-of-home media, including 35 television stations that are part of the CTV and Noovo networks; 27 specialty channels, including sports leaders TSN and RDS; bilingual TV and streaming service Crave; the iHeartRadio Canada brand encompassing 215 music channels, including 109 radio stations in 58 Canadian markets; and the Astral out-of-home advertising network. Bell Media is also a partner in Pinewood Toronto Studios, Montréal's Grande Studios, Just for Laughs and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

For further information: Kaitlynn Jong, Bell Media, [email protected]