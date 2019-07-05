Astounding success for the 24th edition of the Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau

The event's eleven spokespersons – Pierre and Ginette Bruneau , Paul Doucet , Pierre Jobin , Luce Dufault , Alexandre Dubé , Hugo Giroux, Louis Jean, Julie Marcoux and Lex Albrecht – and all the cyclists who took part in the Tour celebrated the incredible success of this major cycling event, which far surpassed its objective by raising a record $5.35 million. The proceeds will go towards the development of projects in the area of pediatric hematology and oncology.

In order to encourage the cyclists during the course of the event and attest to the importance of investing in pediatric oncology research, the cyclists received support from children with cancer or in remission. Taking part in this year's event with their parents were Kenley Bien Aimé, 18, in treatment of lymphoblastic lymphoma, Enzo Hamel, 14, in remission of a chondrosarcoma, Yasmine El Hassani, 10, in remission of a cerebral geminoma, Pénélope Phaneuf, 8, in treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Maxime Guénette, 10, diagnosed acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Élizabeth St-Georges, 7, in remission of Still's disease, Naomie Fontaine, 9, in remission of an osteosarcoma to the right femur, and about 60 other children paired with the cyclists taking part in the 24th edition.

The 2019 Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau in numbers

24 th edition

The 2019 edition took place on June 8 and from July 2 to 5, 2019

and from 10 separate treks

separate treks Close to 2,345 km

More than 850 motivated cyclists

motivated cyclists More than 200 involved volunteers

involved volunteers More than 70 courageous families

courageous families More than $29 million raised since the first Tour in 1995

raised since the first Tour in 1995 $4.5 million raised in 2018

raised in 2018 2019 objective: more than $4.5 million

2019 result: $5.35 million

Next edition: July 5-10, 2020

Quotes

Pierre Bruneau, TVA news anchor and spokesperson for the Charles-Bruneau Foundation

"What a pleasure to see that this year again, Quebec has responded to our call! It's an all-time record and we can all be proud of it. We have amassed a staggering amount thanks to the unparalleled number of cyclists who have committed to the cause. This collective dedication allows us to continue our mission and continue to support pediatric hemato-oncology research units in Quebec. Thank you to each of the 850 cyclists, our 200 devoted volunteers, our valued partners and each one of you who, through your donations and encouragement, allow us to offer hope to all children with cancer in Quebec. Thank you so much ! "

Sylvain Vinet, CIBC Senior Vice-President and Region Head, Eastern Canada Region & Vice-President of the Charles-Bruneau Foundation Board of Directors

"Each year, the effect of Tour CIBC Charles Bruneau is felt in our banking centres and offices across the province. In addition to lots of fundraising activities taking place, this year, more than 100 employees will cycle for the cause. Team CIBC is so proud to have been a partner of the Fondation for 14 years now, and we thank everyone who supports the children who are the real heroes of this story. It is heart-warming and inspiring to come together with our clients and communities for a common purpose. Together we are One for Change! "

Aside from the cyclists who spared no effort to reach this new record, the event could not have been so successful without the extraordinary involvement of 4 major partners, that the Charles-Bruneau Foundation would like to wholeheartedly thank: CIBC, IGA, Cascades and Lowe's Canada.

Pediatric cancer in Quebec

Nearly one child a day is diagnosed with cancer in Quebec

Cancer is the leading cause of death due to illness among children aged 0 to 18

More than half of children with cancer are diagnosed before the age of 5

About the Charles-Bruneau Foundation

The Charles-Bruneau Foundation is proud to be the largest funder of pediatric hematology oncology research in Quebec.

The latest commitments announced are necessary to allow major breakthroughs in research.

By 2022: $22 million will be invested in the Unité de recherche en hémato-oncologie pédiatrique Charles-Bruneau at CHU Sainte-Justine

$4 million will also be donated to the Montreal Children's Hospital.

Two objectives will serve to guide researchers: finding a cure for the 20% of children whose cancer is resistant to treatment, and improving the quality of life of children in remission so that they can enjoy a true recovery. While these commitments are ambitious, the Foundation is confident that it can count on its loyal partners and the people.

Over the past 29 years, the sum of $15 million has been invested in research, and an additional $40 million has gone toward the construction, procurement and development of a Cancer Centre, a research centre and three Charles-Bruneau units in Quebec.

SOURCE Fondation Charles-Bruneau

For further information: Véronique Blais, TACT Intelligence-conseil, Cell.: 514-241-2686, vblais@tactconseil.ca