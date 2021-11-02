Aston Martin Toronto debuts one-off DBX as part of global collaboration.

Nov 02, 2021, 11:17 ET
Designed to pay homage to the majestic and vast beauty of Canada's great lakes, this one-of-a-kind Aston Martin was a six-month collaboration with the global design team created to envision the opportunities for enhanced personalization.
TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - In collaboration with Aston Martin's bespoke arm, known as 'Q by Aston Martin', the 2022 DBX Great Lakes Specification was created to showcase the vast personalization that is now available to Canadian buyers.
"Access and personalization of both brand and product experiences is of increased importance for us as we move forward," says Paul Cummings, Dealer Principal and CEO of Grand Touring Automobiles who as part of a recent acquisition now represents Aston Martin from the Canadian Rockies to the Ontario/Quebec border. "Our clients see no limit to their ability to dream and neither should we. As a company, we are committed to provide access into our world and guide ultra-luxury buyers through the journey of creating something that is truly bespoke and individual."
"This specific model was conceived by our Aston Martin Brand Manager, Alek Ackerman and I could not be more pleased with the results and his willingness to imagine the create the most distinctive DBX we have ever seen," said Cummings.
The rich blue water of the Great Lakes was the inspiration for the exterior, which was finished in historic Seychelles Blue – a stunning paint colour from Aston Martin that first debuted almost 60 years ago.
"The addition of 22-inch, ribbon-diamond-turned wheels enhanced by hand-painted Seychelles Blue accents, evokes the thunderous power one feels when standing near Niagara Falls," said Ackerman. "These specially finished wheels represent the first time 'Q by Aston Martin' has commissioned a painted wheel for the DBX and I could not be more proud."
From within, the DBX interior is finished in Dark Knight Caithness leather, selected to symbolize the depth of Lake Superior and stillness of Lake Erie. Unique to this commission, the leather has an intricate quarter-scaled quilting and is adorned with additional 'Q by Aston Martin' flourishes, including machined and knurled billet aluminum interior trim. This Great Lakes Specification includes engraved door-sill plaques which feature a silhouette of Lake Ontario on its driver side and Lake Erie on its passenger as well as the longitude and latitude of each body of water, highlighting the vehicle's unique provenance.
Simon Inglefield, Head of Personalisation and Special Sales said, "We were delighted to support Aston Martin Toronto in the DBX Great Lakes commission. Creating a unique specification that nods to the majestic beauty of this region has been an exciting process for the team, and is another great demonstration of what can be achieved through Q by Aston Martin."
"We thought only fitting the DBX Great Lakes would make its debut on the shores closest to the intersection of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie," said Ackerman. "We are proud to be at the Great Lakes in Niagara-on-the-Lake showcasing the Great Lakes Specification DBX to the Aston Martin Owners Club (AMOC). This is a very special experience for me."
The Great Lakes Gathering was created in 2021 by Aston Martin Owners Club to become the first ever Aston Martin specific Concours d'Elegance in Canadian history. More than 45 vehicles were on-site during the one-day event held at Stratus Vineyards.
Customers interested in commissioning their personalized Aston Martin can visit Aston Martin Toronto at 777 Dundas Street East, Toronto ON or online at https://www.grandtouringautos.com/aston-martin/
About Grand Touring Automobiles
Grand Touring Automobiles is Canada's premier retailer of luxury automobiles. The luxury and exotic brands represented include Aston Martin, Automobili Pininfarina, Bentley, Bugatti, Karma, Jaguar, Land Rover, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Lotus, Polestar, RIMAC, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Volvo. It is the stage upon which each brand portrays its unique interpretation of refinement, sophistication, safety and style – a collection unmatched in Canada, and presented by a dedicated curator seeking the ultimate automobile experience for discerning customers. With Ontario locations in Toronto, Vaughan and Waterloo and Alberta locations in Calgary, Grand Touring Automobiles proudly offers the largest and best selection of luxury and exotic cars in Canada.
For more information about Grand Touring Automobiles, please visit: www.grandtouringautos.com.
DETAILED DBX GREAT LAKES SPECIFICATION –
|
EXTERIOR:
|
INTERIOR:
|
Seychelles Blue Paint
Paint Protection Film - Delete
Exterior Pack - Satin Chrome Upper
Exterior Pack - Gloss Black Lower
Tires - All Season
Wheel Centre Caps - Color Keyed to Wheel Finish
Wheels - Space Saver Spare Wheel
Brake Calipers - Dark Anodized
Exhaust - Sport Exhaust Upgrade
Bonnet Vents - Matte Black Mesh
Taillights - Smoked
Side Vent - Body Color
Exterior Badging - Delete AM Rear Wordmark
Underbonnet - Standard
|
Contemporary Leather - Dark Knight Caithness
Trim Inlay - Piano Black Wood Veneer
Interior Jewelry Pack - Satin Silver
Cabin Carpet - Dark Knight - Contemporary
Loadspace Carpet - Black
Floor Mats - Heavy Pile Leather Bound
Headlining - Contemporary Alcantara®
Stitch - Contrast - Silver Coarse Thread
Detailing - Embossed - Aston Martin Wings
Steering Wheel - Sport - Monotone Heated
Seatbelts - Black
Infotainment – Aston Martin Premium Audio
|
PACKS:
|
Q COMMISSION FEATURES:
|
22-Inch Seychelles Blue Ribbon Diamond Turned Wheels
Quarter Scaled Diamond Quilt with Contrast Silver Thread
Q Billet Machined Knurling Centre Pack - Clear Anodized Polished Finished
Bespoke Sill Plaques
Black Enamel Q Badges
|
Pack - Indulgence
Pack - Convenience
|
