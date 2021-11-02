Aston Martin Toronto debuts one-off DBX as part of global collaboration.

"Access and personalization of both brand and product experiences is of increased importance for us as we move forward," says Paul Cummings, Dealer Principal and CEO of Grand Touring Automobiles who as part of a recent acquisition now represents Aston Martin from the Canadian Rockies to the Ontario/Quebec border. "Our clients see no limit to their ability to dream and neither should we. As a company, we are committed to provide access into our world and guide ultra-luxury buyers through the journey of creating something that is truly bespoke and individual."

"This specific model was conceived by our Aston Martin Brand Manager, Alek Ackerman and I could not be more pleased with the results and his willingness to imagine the create the most distinctive DBX we have ever seen," said Cummings.

The rich blue water of the Great Lakes was the inspiration for the exterior, which was finished in historic Seychelles Blue – a stunning paint colour from Aston Martin that first debuted almost 60 years ago.

"The addition of 22-inch, ribbon-diamond-turned wheels enhanced by hand-painted Seychelles Blue accents, evokes the thunderous power one feels when standing near Niagara Falls," said Ackerman. "These specially finished wheels represent the first time 'Q by Aston Martin' has commissioned a painted wheel for the DBX and I could not be more proud."

From within, the DBX interior is finished in Dark Knight Caithness leather, selected to symbolize the depth of Lake Superior and stillness of Lake Erie. Unique to this commission, the leather has an intricate quarter-scaled quilting and is adorned with additional 'Q by Aston Martin' flourishes, including machined and knurled billet aluminum interior trim. This Great Lakes Specification includes engraved door-sill plaques which feature a silhouette of Lake Ontario on its driver side and Lake Erie on its passenger as well as the longitude and latitude of each body of water, highlighting the vehicle's unique provenance.

Simon Inglefield, Head of Personalisation and Special Sales said, "We were delighted to support Aston Martin Toronto in the DBX Great Lakes commission. Creating a unique specification that nods to the majestic beauty of this region has been an exciting process for the team, and is another great demonstration of what can be achieved through Q by Aston Martin."

"We thought only fitting the DBX Great Lakes would make its debut on the shores closest to the intersection of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie," said Ackerman. "We are proud to be at the Great Lakes in Niagara-on-the-Lake showcasing the Great Lakes Specification DBX to the Aston Martin Owners Club (AMOC). This is a very special experience for me."

The Great Lakes Gathering was created in 2021 by Aston Martin Owners Club to become the first ever Aston Martin specific Concours d'Elegance in Canadian history. More than 45 vehicles were on-site during the one-day event held at Stratus Vineyards.

Customers interested in commissioning their personalized Aston Martin can visit Aston Martin Toronto at 777 Dundas Street East, Toronto ON or online at https://www.grandtouringautos.com/aston-martin/

About Grand Touring Automobiles

Grand Touring Automobiles is Canada's premier retailer of luxury automobiles. The luxury and exotic brands represented include Aston Martin, Automobili Pininfarina, Bentley, Bugatti, Karma, Jaguar, Land Rover, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Lotus, Polestar, RIMAC, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Volvo. It is the stage upon which each brand portrays its unique interpretation of refinement, sophistication, safety and style – a collection unmatched in Canada, and presented by a dedicated curator seeking the ultimate automobile experience for discerning customers. With Ontario locations in Toronto, Vaughan and Waterloo and Alberta locations in Calgary, Grand Touring Automobiles proudly offers the largest and best selection of luxury and exotic cars in Canada.

For more information about Grand Touring Automobiles, please visit: www.grandtouringautos.com.

DETAILED DBX GREAT LAKES SPECIFICATION –

