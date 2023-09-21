Asthma Canada and Fellowes Canada Announces Partnership in Support of Community Health

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Asthma Canada; as a leading national health organization dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians affected by asthma and allergies, are pleased to announce a crucial partnership aimed at enhancing community health and well-being. In collaboration with Fellowes Canada, a global leader providing product solutions to fulfill a broad range of WorkLife needs, we are proud to accept a donation of 500 air purifiers with True HEPA filtration.

The distribution of air purifiers commenced ahead of the peak of asthma season, which typically occurs in the third week of September. Up to 25% of annual hospital admissions in children happen at this time due to being back to school and exposed to more triggers like viruses and poor air quality. This timing means we are able to provide essential relief to those susceptible to respiratory issues exacerbated by air pollutants and wildfire threats and help prepare for the challenges of cold and flu seasons.

According to a recent survey of U.S. and Canadian workers conducted by Fellowes, half of employees that work indoors at least one day a week are concerned about risks of asthma from poor indoor air quality. Other health risks of poor air quality that concern the workforce include headaches (63%), allergies (65%) and COVID-19 (65%). With the vast majority of Canadian workers (93%) believing that clean air should be a right for all employees, air purifiers are a key tool for businesses, homes and schools and other high-occupancy indoor areas to protect the public from serious health consequences.

Key Highlights of this Partnership:

Clean Air for All: Fellowes has been a leading manufacturer of air purifiers for 15 years. Fellowes air purifiers have innovative technology including True HEPA filtration, which can remove 99.95% of viruses, bacteria, pollutants, allergens and VOC particles as small as 0.1 microns that lead to poor indoor air quality. These devices will help ensure that all recipients have access to clean and purified air, reducing health risks associated with poor indoor air, including risk of stroke, lung cancer, respiratory disease and other health concerns. Mitigating Wildfire Effects: With wildfires continuing to pose a threat to communities, the provision of air purifiers is a crucial step toward safeguarding the well-being of residents. These air purifiers will help individuals and organizations reduce the health risks associated with wildfire smoke, offering much-needed relief during these challenging times. Relief during Allergy and Asthma Seasons: Asthma and allergy sufferers often experience heightened symptoms during peak seasons such as late September. Proper air purification will reduce allergens and irritants in the air, providing a safer environment for those affected. Inclusivity and Support: Asthma Canada and Fellowes are committed to reaching those who are most vulnerable within our communities. The donation will be distributed equitably, ensuring that individuals and groups who face barriers to accessing clean air will receive the support they need.

Asthma Canada remains deeply committed to its mission of enhancing the quality of life for Canadians living with asthma and allergies. Collaborations like this one exemplify our dedication to improving community health and well-being, and we are grateful to have Fellowes help us deliver on these commitments.

For more information about Asthma Canada and the air purifiers donated by Fellowes, please visit https://asthma.ca/fellowes

About Asthma Canada:

Asthma Canada is the only national healthcare charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with asthma and respiratory allergies. For nearly 50 years, Asthma Canada has proudly served as the national voice for Canadians living with asthma. Our mission is to help Canadians with asthma lead healthy lives through education, advocacy and research. For more information, please visit Asthma.ca.

About Fellowes:

Celebrating its 106th year under the private ownership and executive leadership of the Fellowes family, Fellowes is a global leader and trusted partner that provides product solutions to fulfill a broad range of WorkLife needs. Throughout its history, Fellowes has been grounded in its purpose to "serve at the intersection of family, innovation, quality and care." Fellowes operates from 25 locations across the globe including just outside the GTA in Markham, Ontario. For more information, please visit Fellowes.ca.

SOURCE Asthma Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Jenna Reynolds, Director, Programs and Services, Asthma Canada, [email protected], 1-866-787-4050 x101