4.6 Million People Living with Asthma in Canada Urged to Prioritize Asthma Management as Cooler Months Approach

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - With the arrival of cooler fall and winter months, Asthma Canada and the Lung Health Foundation are urging the 4.6 million Canadians living with asthma to take proactive steps in managing their condition. This call to action is part of the "Break Breathlessness: Press Play on Life" campaign.

Asthma-related hospital visits often increase during the fall and winter as symptoms can worsen due to cold air, respiratory infections, and indoor allergens. By taking the right precautions, people with asthma can lower their risk of exacerbations and maintain better health throughout the season.

5 Essential Tips for Managing Asthma During the Cooler Months:

Update Your Asthma Action Plan: Schedule an appointment with your healthcare professional to review and update your written Asthma Action Plan. This personalized guide helps you recognize changes in your symptoms and outlines specific actions to prevent and manage flare-ups. Take Your Controller Medication as Prescribed: Follow your healthcare professional's instructions and take your controller medication daily, even when you feel well, to keep your asthma under control. Always Carry Your Reliever Inhaler: Keep your reliever (rescue inhaler) medication with you at all times in case an asthma exacerbation (attack) occurs. Identify and Avoid Your Asthma Triggers: Indoor Triggers: During winter, people spend up to 90% of their time indoors, increasing exposure to common asthma triggers. Some of the most prevalent indoor triggers include pet dander, dust mites, mold, and fumes from open fires or wood-burning stoves. To reduce exposure, consider the following: Use an Air Purifier: An air purifier with a HEPA filter can help remove allergens like dust mites and pet dander from the air in your home. Regular Cleaning: Dust and vacuum frequently to minimize dust mites and pet dander. Wash bedding and curtains in hot water to kill dust mites. Control Humidity: Keep indoor humidity levels between 30-50% using a dehumidifier to reduce mold growth. Avoid Open Fires: If possible, limit the use of open fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, and candles, as smoke and fumes can aggravate asthma symptoms.

Outdoor Triggers: Cold air and certain molds are common during the cooler months. Sudden exposure to cold air can cause the airways to constrict, leading to wheezing and difficulty breathing. To protect yourself: Dress Warmly: Always cover your nose and mouth with a scarf or mask when going outside to warm the air before it enters your lungs. Monitor Outdoor Conditions: Check air quality and mold spore levels in your area, especially if you are sensitive to outdoor allergens. On days when air quality is poor, limit outdoor activities. Avoid Outdoor Activities: If the weather is particularly cold, windy, or damp, consider staying indoors to reduce the risk of an asthma attack.

Get Vaccinated: Many asthma exacerbations are triggered by colds, flu, and other respiratory illnesses. Up to 80% of asthma-related visits in children are due to respiratory viruses. It is particularly important for young children, the elderly, and those with severe asthma to get vaccinated. Consult your healthcare professional about the appropriate vaccines for you.

Following these essential tips will help you break breathlessness and press play on life.

"We often hear from the asthma community that the fall and winter months bring unique challenges," said Jeffrey Beach, President & CEO of Asthma Canada. "During these months, triggers like viral infections become more prevalent, leading to a rise in exacerbations. It's vital to ensure your Asthma Action Plan is up to date and that you're taking your controller medication as prescribed. If you have questions about managing your asthma, please reach out to our FREE Asthma & Allergy Helpline at 1-866-787-4050 or on [email protected], where you can speak with a Certified Respiratory Educator about all your concerns."

"While many Canadians believe that their asthma is well controlled, our research indicates that many adults and children still struggle with symptoms like breathlessness," said Jessica Buckley, President & CEO of the Lung Health Foundation. "An Asthma Action Plan is an indispensable tool for understanding your true level of asthma control, and understanding what to do if your symptoms evolve. Filling out this simple one-page document is a meaningful step to living your life to the fullest with this condition."

Learn more about taking control of your asthma at asthma.ca.

About Asthma Canada:

Asthma Canada is the only national healthcare charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with asthma and respiratory allergies. For 50 years, Asthma Canada has proudly served as the national voice for Canadians living with asthma. Our mission is to help Canadians with asthma lead healthy lives through education, advocacy and research. For more information, please visit Asthma.ca.

About Asthma in Canada:

Over 4.6 million people are living with asthma in Canada

Including 900,000 children under 19; and



800,000 adults over the age of 65;

Asthma is the third most prevalent chronic disease in Canada

An estimated 317 Canadians are diagnosed with asthma every day

An estimated 250 Canadians lose their lives to asthma each year

Some Canadians are hit harder by asthma; it is 40% more prevalent among First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities than the general Canadian population.

About Asthma:

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways that causes symptoms like shortness of breath, chest tightness, coughing and wheezing. Asthma causes inflammation and narrowing of the bronchial tubes, which leads to limited airflow and difficulty breathing. There is currently no cure for asthma, but with proper treatment, it can be managed.

About Asthma Action Plans:

An Asthma Action Plan serves as a personalized roadmap for managing asthma, enabling people living with the disease to identify potential flare-ups and navigate through them effectively. Research indicates that having a written agreement with their healthcare provider enhances an individual's asthma management at home.

Asthma Action Plans can be downloaded for free from Asthma Canada's website.

