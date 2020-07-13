TORONTO, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- AST Trust Company (Canada) is proud to announce that IJGlobal, the project finance and infrastructure journal, has recognized AST for two projects it participated in during 2019. First is AST's role as indenture trustee and collateral agent in the 2019 North America Rail Deal of the Year, a project called Hurontario LRT. In addition, the company was also recognized for its role as insurance trustee in the 2019 North America Utility Deal of the Year for Ottawa's Energy Services Acquisition Program (ESAP), a public-private partnership.

In partnership with Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario (IO), AST acted as indenture trustee and collateral agent on the Hurontario LRT, a planned light rail line which will extend 18 kilometers (11 miles) and run from Mississauga, Ontario to Brampton, Ontario.

AST also worked alongside ESAP Project Co Limited Partnership and the Minister of Public Works and Government Services as insurance trustee on the ESAP project, a sustainability initiative that will modernize the capital district's energy system that heats 80 buildings and cools 67, and part of a broader national effort to reduce the government's energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030.

"AST is thrilled to be honoured and recognized by IJGlobal for our dedicated work as a leader in trust services for both the transportation and utilities sectors," said Nelia Andrade, vice president of Corporate Trust Services for AST Canada. "As an active participant in Canada's public-private partnerships, managing formal collaborative arrangements between the public and private sector across several initiatives, we have the devoted expertise to help throughout the administrative life of these projects."

IJGlobal recognizes excellence in international infrastructure and energy deals from around the world which includes: Power, Renewables, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Telecoms, Water, Transport, Mining, Social Infra, Battery Storage, Refinancing and Export Finance.

About AST (Canada)

AST is a leading provider of ownership data management and analytics to public and private companies. We offer a comprehensive product set, including transfer agency services, plan administration services, corporate trust, structured finance and proxy solicitation and advisory services. Learn more at www.astfinancial.com/ca-en.

