Equisoft's digital solutions provides the flexibility to launch new products quickly to respond to market changes and provide state-of-the-art agent and customer experience tools.

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial industry, is pleased to announce that Assuria, the largest insurance company in Suriname, is in the process of implementing Equisoft/manage, a modern cloud-based policy administration solution, as well as the Equisoft/illustrate and Equisoft/apply digital sales and service solutions.

Assuria N.V. accelerates its digital transformation with Equisoft’s policy administration system and advisor tools (CNW Group/Equisoft Inc.)

With the implementation of these solutions, Assuria will take a significant step forward in its digital transformation journey, enabling them to quickly adapt to new regulations, take advantage of market changes and launch new products quickly.

"At Assuria, we're looking for solutions that are best-in-class around the world and partners who bring both global and strong regional experience. Equisoft's strong reputation and modern platform gives us a solid foundation from which to grow quickly and adapt to changes in the market," said Mario Merhai, MSc. AAG, Chief Executive Officer, Assuria.

"We're very excited that Assuria, the largest insurer in Suriname, chose to partner with us. They join our extensive family of clients in Jamaica, Bermuda, Bahamas, Curacao, Barbados, Trinidad and other Caribbean islands. Working together, we'll be able to build an agile and robust set of digital capabilities that drive innovation and growth at Assuria," said Ruben Veerasamy, Senior Vice President, Caribbean at Equisoft.

To learn more about Equisoft/manage, click here: https://hubs.li/Q02NNKN50

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 278 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com.

About Assuria

Assuria is the largest Financial Institution in Suriname.

In 2013 and 2015, Assuria acquired the general insurer Gulf Insurance Limited and MEGA Insurance Company Limited (now Assuria Life (T&T) Ltd), respectively. Both these companies are based in Trinidad and Tobago. Also, Assuria was the first fully owned Surinamese financial institution to establish a subsidiary in Guyana. In 2023 Assuria acquired the portfolio of Sagicor in Curacao and since May 1st, 2024 became operational as Assuria Levensverzekering Curacao N.V.

The Assuria Group, through its various subsidiaries, offers life, pension, health and/ or general insurance in Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Grenada, St Maarten, St Kitts & Nevis and St Vincent.

