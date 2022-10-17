Association for Community Living workers reject contract offer

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Manitoba government's refusal to fund a living wage at the Association for Community Living (ACL) has resulted in Unifor Local 468 members rejecting the employer's latest contract offer.

"During the pandemic the Stefanson government was quick to call health care workers heroes, but at the bargaining table its totally different tone," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Offering health care workers one dollar above minimum wage will not cut it. Health care workers deserve a living wage."

The rejection of the contract by Unifor Local 468 members will not impact the services received by clients. The union is planning a rally at the legislature on October 28 to raise awareness about the extreme financial hardships facing ACL workers.

"Manitobans deserve a government that puts top quality health care on the forefront," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "The Stefanson government's funding is an insult to our members who work around the clock taking care of the most vulnerable in our society. With a provincial election around the corner, Manitobans will hold Stefanson accountable for her government's negligent approach to funding core health services."

At the rally, Unifor will launch the "Respect Us. Protect Us. Pay Us." campaign, which aims to win a fair wages and improved working conditions for health care workers.

"We stand in solidarity with our members at Unifor 468 and look forward to putting pressure on the Conservative government to properly fund community health services," continued Payne.

ACL provides housing to people with developmental disabilities, and supports families through advocacy, individual consultation, and training and information. ACL members provide essential support by helping clients with their daily needs, including eating, bathing, doctor appointments, and recreational activities.

