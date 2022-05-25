Professor Bordeleau, fellow INRS professor Karem Chokmani , the company Géosapiens , and Professor Roxane Lavoie from Université Laval are collaborating on the project. Together, they are developing a decision-making tool that could eventually be used throughout Québec. It is one of three projects funded by the Réseau Inondations Intersectoriel du Québec (RIISQ), in a joint initiative with Ouranos .

Professor Bordeleau, an expert in isotopic geochemistry, notes that the risk of drinking water contamination in an area depends on very specific conditions. The underground drinking water source must be located near a contaminated stream from which water seeps into the source during a flood. Infiltration can occur directly from the surface or indirectly through groundwater.

"Although construction standards for drinking water wells in Québec are designed to protect water quality, several factors can increase the risk of water contamination locally," said Professor Bordeleau.

Risks by sector

The research team will collect public data from different sources as well as conducting field work. The resulting data will be used to develop a methodology for spatially assessing risk.

"We will test this approach in several small study areas with varying social and geographic contexts, types of water supply, and potential contaminants," explained Professor Bordeleau.

This research will enable Québec to take steps to reduce health risks by better protecting water quality in catchment areas affected by flooding.

About INRS

INRS is a university dedicated exclusively to graduate level research and training. Since its creation in 1969, INRS has played an active role in Québec's economic, social, and cultural development and is ranked first for research intensity in Québec. INRS is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres in Québec City, Montréal, Laval, and Varennes, with expertise in strategic sectors: Eau Terre Environnement, Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications, Urbanisation Culture Société, and Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie. The INRS community includes more than 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

