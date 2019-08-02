Assembly of First Nations Offers Condolences to the family of Elder Tony Cote

OTTAWA, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde today offered condolences to the family and friends of Elder Tony Cote, a highly respected veteran, Knowledge Keeper, First Nations advocate and past Chief of Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan.

"On behalf of the AFN Executive Committee, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Tony Cote, the citizens of Cote First Nation and all those who knew and worked with him throughout the years" said National Chief Perry Bellegarde. "Elder Cote will be remembered as a well-respected leader and advocate for First Nations rights and for First Nations veterans, a man who dedicated his life to ensuring all First Nations youth had the best opportunities to advance and participate in sports and recreation. Tony was instrumental in organizing the Saskatchewan First Nations Summer Games. In a tribute to his work and achievements, they were renamed in his honour in 2017 as the Tony Cote First Nations Summer Games and the Tony Cote First Nations Winter Games. He encouraged First Nations youth to come together and to work hard to achieve their goals. We lift him up and offer our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones."

Elder Tony Cote passed away at the age of 84 on July 31, 2019. Cote was a survivor of the St. Phillips Residential School and at 17 joined the Canadian Armed forces. He was elected Chief of the Cote First Nation and served two terms.

Memorial services for Elder Tony Cote will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 and the funeral will be held in Cote First Nation at 10 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019.

