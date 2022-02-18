EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

On February 17, 2022, two staff members were assaulted at Edmonton Institution, a maximum-security federal institution, when responding to a physical altercation between two inmates. The injured staff members were evaluated and treated at an outside hospital. During the incident, one inmate was injured and was also treated at an outside hospital.

The assailant has been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken.

The Edmonton Police Service and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

