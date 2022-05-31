Assault of staff member at Port-Cartier Institution

PORT-CARTIER, QC, May 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On May 28, 2022, a staff member was assaulted at Port-Cartier Institution, a maximum security federal institution. The injured staff member was evaluated and treated at an outside hospital.

The identity of the assailant was shared with the police.

The Sûreté du Québec Police Service and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

The safety and security of offenders, CSC staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

