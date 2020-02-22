Assault of inmates at Edmonton Institution

EDMONTON, Feb. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

On February 22, 2020, at about 12:00 p.m., three inmates were victims of an assault at Edmonton Institution, a maximum security federal institution. The injured inmates were evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

The Edmonton Police Service and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

The assailants have been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken.

At the time of the incident, the Warden ordered a lockdown and an exceptional search of part of the institution. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is safe to do so.

The safety and security of institutions, their staff and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will investigate the circumstances of this incident and continue to work with the police.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Barb Sagh, Assistant Warden Management Services, Edmonton Institution, 306-241-4087