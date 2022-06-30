DONNACONA, QC, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - On June 29, 2022, an inmate was assaulted at Donnacona Institution, a maximum-security federal institution. The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

The assailants have been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken. The Sûreté du Québec Police Department and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

The safety and security of inmates, staff and the public remain the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will investigate the circumstances of this incident and continue to work with the police.

