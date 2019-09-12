Assante Wealth Management partners with WealthBar to launch platform pairing online investing with financial advice

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd. ("Assante"), one of the country's largest wealth management firms, has partnered with leading financial technology company WealthBar Financial Services Inc. ("WealthBar") in launching Assante Connect, a new online investing platform specifically designed for clients of Assante financial advisors.

"Assante Connect will broaden the reach of our advice by leveraging technology and an appealing and accessible digital experience combined with advice from experienced financial professionals," said Sean Etherington, President of Assante. "What we've heard from clients is that over time their needs and the level of support they desire changes. This platform provides Assante advisors with the flexibility to stay connected with these clients and adapt to their evolving goals and complexity."

This new partnership illustrates how CI Financial, the parent company of Assante and WealthBar, is leveraging technology to enhance its products and services throughout its operations.

"What makes Assante Connect distinct is the combination of leading-edge technology and award-winning portfolio management at a competitive price," said Chris Nicola, President and Chief Technology Officer of WealthBar. "Canadians will benefit immensely from not only the investment expertise, but from knowing that their trusted advisor is always available."

"Pairing online investing with wealth management advice is essentially a new segment in Canadian financial services and CI Financial is uniquely positioned to lead this space with our state-of-the-art digital platform and leading advisory firm in Assante," said Kurt MacAlpine, Chief Executive Officer of CI Financial. "Assante Connect combines two of our wealth management businesses, enabling clients to access the expertise and services they need in the way that is most convenient for them, while supporting advisors in serving a broader range of clients more effectively."

Assante Connect is exclusively available to clients of Assante Wealth Management. Investors can locate an Assante advisor in their community by visiting www.assante.com/locator. Learn more at www.AssanteConnect.com.

About WealthBar Financial Services Inc.

WealthBar is a leading Canadian online wealth management and financial planning platform offering premium online investing portfolios and low-fee ETFs, along with unlimited commission-free advice. Founded by Tea and Chris Nicola in 2014, WealthBar offers a diverse service and product offering that combines technology with human advisers for a personalized experience. This "hybrid model" provides the opportunity for engagement between clients and advisers depending on the wealth planning services required. Further information is available at www.wealthbar.com .

About Assante Wealth Management

Assante Wealth Management is one of the largest Canadian professional services firms in wealth management, supporting 850 advisors who oversee approximately $45 billion in assets for 300,000 clients and their families nationwide. Assante provides its clients with a complete approach to planning that incorporates all aspects of their financial lives – combining investment management with financial, estate, tax and insurance planning.

About CI Financial Corp.

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $176.1 billion in assets as of August 31, 2019. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

