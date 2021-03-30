Aservo™ EquiHaler™, industry-first therapy for severe equine asthma, now available in Canada

Aservo™ EquiHaler™ (ciclesonide inhalation solution) leverages synergies between the company's human pharma and animal health divisions to set new standards of care.

An industry first in equine medicine, the inhaler addresses an unmet need for horses with asthma.

The company continues to set new standards of care to strengthen its commitment to animal welfare.

BURLINGTON, ON, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Canada Inc. has been granted marketing authorization for Aservo™ EquiHaler™, an inhaled therapy for horses with severe asthma.

While inhaled therapies for the treatment of asthma are common in human health, the Aservo™ EquiHaler™ marks an industry first in equine medicine in Canada. Until now, there have been no approved inhalant therapies licensed for use in horses with equine asthma.

Equine asthma leads to inflammation of the airways which causes horses to experience coughing, wheezing, difficulty exercising, slow recovery from exercise and in severe cases horses struggle to breathe, even at rest.1 It affects 11-17 percent of horses.2,3

Developed after more than a decade of collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim's Human Pharmaceutical and Animal Health businesses, the Aservo™ EquiHaler™ integrates the Soft Mist™ technology from the human Respimat® inhaler allowing medication to be inhaled deep into a horse's lungs. It is designed specifically for horses, with a nostril adaptor that fits gently in the nose of the horse for direct delivery of the medicated mist.

"Humans and animals are connected in deep and complex ways, and we know that when animals are healthy, humans are healthier too," said Randy Trumpler, Business Unit Director, Equine, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Canada. "The Aservo™ EquiHaler™ is a great example of how Boehringer Ingelheim is helping enhance wellbeing through innovative solutions that truly benefit horses and their owners."

Equine asthma is often triggered by exposure to high concentrations of airborne dust particles, which leads to obstruction of the lower airways. These particles are commonly found in hay and bedding.

The active ingredient in the Aservo™ EquiHaler™ is ciclesonide, a corticosteroid that is only activated once it reaches the lung, where it reduces the lower airway inflammation associated with equine asthma.

Aservo™ EquiHaler™ was developed with sustainability in mind. The Soft Mist™ technology delivers medication in a fine mist generated by tension, not propellants, so it does not produce greenhouse gas emissions. The inhaler has been responsibly manufactured with the body of the inhaler made from up to 50% recycled materials.

In addition, Boehringer Ingelheim Canada has partnered with TerraCycle to introduce a national recycling program for used AservoTM EquiHalerTM devices. Veterinarians and horse owners can send in their used AservoTM EquiHalerTM to be processed and diverted from landfill sites. Once collected, the plastic material is melted down, formed into pellets and shaped into hard plastic to be used in items like shipping pallets and park benches.

"Aservo™ EquiHaler™ is an innovative therapy made possible by years of research and collaboration," Trumpler said. "Not only will it offer the promise of relief to horses with severe asthma, our commitment to sustainability ensures it is produced responsibly and can be kept out of landfill sites with our recycling program."

The approval of Aservo™ EquiHaler™ comes following a joint submission from Boehringer Ingelheim in Canada and the United States that saw regulatory agencies from both countries participate in a collaborative review process. The regulatory agencies for each country maintained the right to determine whether a product was approved for its own market. The joint submission and simultaneous review mark an important achievement in international regulatory cooperation.

AservoTM, EquiHalerTM and Soft MistTM are trademarks of Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica GmbH, used under license.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

The lives of animals and humans are interconnected in deep and complex ways. We know that when animals are healthy, humans are healthier too. Across the globe, our 9,700 employees are dedicated to delivering value through innovation, thus enhancing the well-being of both.

Respect for animals, humans and the environment is at the heart of what we do. We develop solutions and provide services to protect animals from disease and pain. We support our customers in taking care of the health of their animals and protect our communities against life- and society-threatening diseases.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is the second largest animal health business in the world, with net sales of 4.1 billion euros in 2020 and presence in more than 150 countries.

For more information visit: http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health/overview

Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Approximately 52,000 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 600 people across Canada. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.ca.

More information, www.boehringer-ingelheim.ca

References 1Couëtil, L.L., Cardwell, J.M., Gerber, V., Lavoie, J.P., Léguillette, R., Richard, E.A. (2016) 'Inflammatory Airway Disease of Horses – Revised Consensus Statement', Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine, 30, pp. 503-515. 2 Couëtil, L.L., Ward MP. Analysis of risk factors for recurrent airway obstruction in North American horses: 1,444 cases (1990-1999). J Am Vet Med Assoc 2003;223:1645–50. 3 Wasko, A.J., Barkema, H.W., Nicol, J., Fernandez, N., Logie, N. and Léguillette, R., 2011. Evaluation of a risk–screening questionnaire to detect equine lung inflammation: results of a large field study. Equine veterinary journal, 43(2), pp.145-152.

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.

For further information: Contacts: Boehringer Ingelheim, Animal Health Canada Inc., Merry Garbutt, 905-631-4531, [email protected]