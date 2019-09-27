ASEQ | Studentcare Mobilizes for Montreal's Climate Change March

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On September 27, 2019, a number of our employees are participating in the climate march happening in Montreal with the full support of ASEQ | Studentcare.

The march is a collective public demonstration meant to communicate the importance of implementing measures to combat climate change. Students and other residents will assemble at Mount Royal near downtown Montreal and march through the city from 12 pm to 4 pm. Also attending will be well-known environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg began these protests last year and gained a wide following on social media with the hashtags #FridaysForFuture and #Climatestrike. The website fridaysforfuture.org currently lists over 150 strikes against climate change scheduled across the country.

Across Montreal, many school boards, universities, and CÉGEPS, including Concordia University, Dawson College, and the Commission scolaire de Montréal (CSDM) school board, have cancelled classes on Friday in support of this protest, encouraging students and staff members to participate.

Employees of ASEQ | Studentcare, who continuously strive to adopt environmentally friendly best practices, will be joining the call to action. As such, our services may be slightly impacted for the duration of the march on September 27, but we are sure that our members will understand. J

About ASEQ | Studentcare

Founded in 1996 in Montreal, ASEQ | Studentcare is the leading provider of student health-care programs in Canada, administering plans for over 1 million members from over 95 partner student associations and post-secondary institutions. ASEQ | Studentcare and its Founder and CEO, Lev Bukhman, are both registered at l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

