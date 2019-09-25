ASEQ | Studentcare is proud to begin a new academic year serving Canadian students

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The 2019-2020 academic year marks the 23rd year of ASEQ | Studentcare's activities within the post-secondary community. Now serving more than 1 million students at Canadian universities and colleges, ASEQ | Studentcare continues to strengthen its position as the industry leader in student health and dental plans.

As part of its commitment to continually developing new solutions to the everyday issues experienced by Canadian students, ASEQ | Studentcare now offers legal protection services to Ontario students and mental health support resources to Quebec students. With these innovations, ASEQ | Studentcare continues to add value to the services it provides to its partner associations.

"We are always looking for new ways to get involved within the student community to better serve our partner associations and their members," says Lev Bukhman, Founder and CEO of ASEQ | Studentcare.

In addition, ASEQ | Studentcare is pleased to announce the launch of a new communications platform at aseqstudentcare.ca. Through this platform, which will serve as a link between the organization and its partners, ASEQ | Studentcare will be able to introduce the members of its management team, add news about the organization, and share its press review and inspiring articles from partner student associations.

Once again this year, ASEQ | Studentcare is proud to support more than 95 partners in the post-secondary education community, providing quality services that are tailored to the needs of Canadian students.

About ASEQ | Studentcare

Founded in 1996 in Montreal, ASEQ | Studentcare is the leading provider of student health-care programs in Canada, administering plans for over 1 million members from over 95 partner student associations and post-secondary institutions. ASEQ | Studentcare and its Founder and CEO, Lev Bukhman, are both registered at l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

