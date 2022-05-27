Ascot Corner community to benefit from fully accessible community centre thanks to Government of Canada support

CED grants $431,591 to improve community building in Ascot Corner.

ASCOT CORNER, QC, May 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant reduction in use as Canadians took precautions to stay safe from COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a non-repayable contribution of $431,591 to improve Ascot Corner's Centre communautaire Paul‑Lessard.

This support, provided under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), will enable the Municipality to expand the building to add an elevator and install accessible washrooms, a sidewalk and access ramps for people with reduced mobility, and a stationary generator. It will thus be able to provide its citizens with spaces and activities that better meet the community's needs.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"Community centres in our rural municipalities are important places for people to come together; making the centre in Ascot Corner more accessible will improve the quality of life of seniors and people with reduced mobility."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"This new development is excellent news for the Ascot Corner community. It will improve the community centre's indoor spaces, making them more accessible, to the benefit of all citizens. This support attests to our government's commitment to boost development in communities of every size in order to enhance well-being across all regions."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"On behalf of City Council and the citizens of Ascot Corner, it is with great satisfaction that I thank CED for this substantial contribution to the new installations in our multicultural community centre. Since 2017, we have been developing this vision of a multicultural institution that is more accessible for our entire community."

Alain Rondeau, City Councillor for Ascot Corner and Head of Leisure, Sports and Culture

Quick facts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

. A total of has been granted over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs), including for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities: adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

