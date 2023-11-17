ASC seeks public assistance to locate Ronald James Aitkens

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is seeking public assistance to locate Ronald James Aitkens of Calgary, Alberta. A warrant for Aitkens' arrest was issued after he failed to appear for sentencing before the Alberta Court of Justice on Monday, November 6, 2023. The scheduled sentencing was in relation to charges Aitkens had been found guilty of in July 2020, namely, one count each of fraud and making false or misleading statements in an offering memorandum, contrary to the Alberta Securities Act.

The ASC has reason to believe that Aitkens may have left Canada earlier this month. Anyone with information about Aitkens' whereabouts is asked to contact ASC Public Inquiries at 1-877-355-4488 or [email protected]. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted anonymously online at calgarycrimestoppers.org.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

